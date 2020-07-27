REVEALED: Take a tour of Coffs’ richest suburbs

The Coffs region’s residents living on the coast are richer than their inland counterparts, ATO statistics show.

THE Coffs Coast’s richest and poorest postcodes have been revealed in new data from the ATO.

The 2017-2018 financial year taxation statistics show the region’s richest residents live right on the coast, and on average earn above $10,000 a year more than their inland counterparts.

The city of Coffs Harbour, postcode 2450, is perhaps unsurprisingly home to the highest income earners with an average income of $49,851 among the 25,207 tax returns lodged.

The second richest postcode is Sawtell-Toormina, recording an average income of $46,037.

Urunga ($44,624), Woolgoolga ($44,560), Bellingen ($43,981) and Nambucca Heads ($41,774) followed.

The small hinterland town of Dorrigo has the lowest income earners, earning an average of $38,190.

Across Australia, Double Bay in Sydney has been titled the richest suburb in the nation with its residents racking up a massive average income of $242,428.

Muttaburra and Tablederry in central-west Queensland have the lowest average income in the country, sitting at $14,681.

Coffs Coast postcodes by average taxable income:

1. 2450 – Coffs Harbour, Boambee, North Boambee Valley, Korora, Moonee Beach, Sapphire Beach, Orara Valley

Individual tax returns: 25,207

Median taxable income: $39,542

Average taxable income: $49,851

2. 2452 – Sawtell, Toormina, Boambee East

Individual tax returns: 8,047

Median taxable income: $39,614

Average taxable income: $46,037

Sawtell is the region’s second richest suburb.

3. 2455 – Urunga

Individual tax returns: 1,566

Median taxable income: $36,089

Average taxable income: $44,624

4. 2456 – Woolgoolga, Arrawarra, Corindi Beach, Emerald Beach, Mullaway, Red Rock, Safety Beach, Sandy Beach

Individual tax returns: 9,081

Median taxable income: $36,272

Average taxable income: $44,560

5. 2454 – Bellingen Shire

Individual tax returns: 4,226

Median taxable income: $34,297

Average taxable income: $43,981

6. 2448 – Nambucca Heads, Valla, Hyland Park

Individual tax returns: 4,117

Median taxable income: $34,373

Average taxable income: $41,774

7. 2453 – Dorrigo, Ebor

Individual tax returns: 1,489

Median taxable income: $30,437

Average taxable income: $38,190