REVEALED: Take a tour of Coffs’ richest suburbs
THE Coffs Coast’s richest and poorest postcodes have been revealed in new data from the ATO.
The 2017-2018 financial year taxation statistics show the region’s richest residents live right on the coast, and on average earn above $10,000 a year more than their inland counterparts.
The city of Coffs Harbour, postcode 2450, is perhaps unsurprisingly home to the highest income earners with an average income of $49,851 among the 25,207 tax returns lodged.
The second richest postcode is Sawtell-Toormina, recording an average income of $46,037.
Urunga ($44,624), Woolgoolga ($44,560), Bellingen ($43,981) and Nambucca Heads ($41,774) followed.
The small hinterland town of Dorrigo has the lowest income earners, earning an average of $38,190.
Across Australia, Double Bay in Sydney has been titled the richest suburb in the nation with its residents racking up a massive average income of $242,428.
Muttaburra and Tablederry in central-west Queensland have the lowest average income in the country, sitting at $14,681.
Coffs Coast postcodes by average taxable income:
1. 2450 – Coffs Harbour, Boambee, North Boambee Valley, Korora, Moonee Beach, Sapphire Beach, Orara Valley
Individual tax returns: 25,207
Median taxable income: $39,542
Average taxable income: $49,851
2. 2452 – Sawtell, Toormina, Boambee East
Individual tax returns: 8,047
Median taxable income: $39,614
Average taxable income: $46,037
3. 2455 – Urunga
Individual tax returns: 1,566
Median taxable income: $36,089
Average taxable income: $44,624
4. 2456 – Woolgoolga, Arrawarra, Corindi Beach, Emerald Beach, Mullaway, Red Rock, Safety Beach, Sandy Beach
Individual tax returns: 9,081
Median taxable income: $36,272
Average taxable income: $44,560
5. 2454 – Bellingen Shire
Individual tax returns: 4,226
Median taxable income: $34,297
Average taxable income: $43,981
6. 2448 – Nambucca Heads, Valla, Hyland Park
Individual tax returns: 4,117
Median taxable income: $34,373
Average taxable income: $41,774
7. 2453 – Dorrigo, Ebor
Individual tax returns: 1,489
Median taxable income: $30,437
Average taxable income: $38,190