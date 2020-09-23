REVEALED: Take a look inside the Cultural and Civic Space

IMAGES have been released showing how some of the internal spaces of the Cultural and Civic Space will look.

The proposal has met with some strong opposition in some sections of the community and has also divided Councillors with a familiar four/four split at many crucial stages.

But today Coffs Harbour City Council have revealed the first glimpses of some of the spaces within the Gordon St project to give the community a better sense of what is being designed and created.

Coffs Harbour City Mayor Councillor Denise Knight said it was really exciting to be able to open up the design development work to the community.

"This is certainly shaping up to be a place of progress that we will all be very proud of. Last week several Councillors received a design presentation from our architects BVN leaving an enormous amount of positivity in the room," Cr Knight said.

"This is about the future and giving Coffs people a modern, safe and central place to learn, hangout and be inspired. It's a lot more than you realise with something for everybody, seven days a week."

Cr Knight says the Cultural and Civic Space is a key part of putting Coffs Harbour on the map especially beyond the bypass.

"Having a landmark building such as this will give people that reason to turn off and take the Coffs exit. Frankly it is what all great cities of Australia have."

The internal street that flows through the Cultural and Civic Space from one side to the other.

The first images to be shown are of the children's area in the library at ground floor level and the internal street that flows through the building from one side to the other. More images will be released in the coming weeks as the 80 per cent detailed design milestone is reached.

The children's area is vibrant and dynamic with a character of its own. There will be different reading nooks and spaces for Story time to capture and inspire the imagination.

The image of the internal street within the building is looking from Gordon Street through to Riding Lane. It shows the light-filled three-dimensional space with the library and other functions looking over into the central space, with a striking circular skylight. This urban passageway will provide free flowing access throughout the day and evening.

Cultural and Civic Space Wendy Andrews

Coffs Harbour City Council General Manager Steve McGrath says he sees the project playing a role in the COVID-19 response and recovery plans, providing a place for community to come together after the challenging times we have been living through.

"The Cultural and Civic Space will certainly bring more life to the city centre, providing safe harbour and a central location for the community to share and create local stories. It will be another tourism drawcard where you can happily take and host visitors," Mr McGrath said.

"This is progress and it is moving our city forward, everyone is welcome, it is made for this place and for people of all ages and business.

"What we have arrived at so far in the design is enthusiastic and passionate much like the community of Coffs. The design is fundamentally about Coffs Harbour and the area, the landscape, climate, topography and demographics."