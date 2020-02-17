Revealed: Suburbs with most road fatalities

A Jeep Wrangler crashes in Permanent Ave, Earlwood in Sydney’s inner west. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Blacktown topped the list of local government areas for recording the highest number of road fatalities in Sydney last year, with 11 people dying on the roads.

In the bush, the Clarence Valley on the North Coast was ranked the highest for road deaths with 10 fatalities.

Provisional figures released by the NSW Centre for Road Safety have unveiled the traffic hot spots for car crashes, while highlighting areas that have improved.

After Blacktown, Parramatta recorded the next highest number of fatalities with nine deaths, followed by Fairfield with seven and Canterbury-Bankstown, Georges River and Sutherland with six each.

Local government areas with the greatest improvements included Cumberland, with four less fatalities than in the previous year and Penrith with five less than in 2018.

City of Sydney also improved with five fewer fatalities.

The safest local government area was Mosman, which has not recorded a road fatality since 2014 while Burwood and Woollahra have maintained a zero road toll since 2017.

Last year, Ku-ring-gai joined the list with not fatalities.

A crash in Castlereagh St, in Sydney’s CBD.

In regional NSW, Port Stephens had the second highest number of road deaths with nine fatalities followed by the Central Coast, Mid-Coast, Shoalhaven and Tweed local government areas with eight deaths each.

There were seven fatalities in Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, Hawkesbury and Snowy Monaro Regional council areas.

Tweed had the greatest spike in deaths year on year with five more people dying on the roads last year compared with 2018.

While regional NSW accounted for more than double the number of deaths compared with Sydney with a total of 233 fatalities, 21 council areas had a zero toll.

Among those with no deaths, Broken Hill has been fatality-free since 2009.