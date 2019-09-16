REVEALED: Student to teacher ratios in our classrooms
THE schools with the Coffs Coast's most crowded and best resourced classrooms have been revealed.
An analysis of national data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed the schools where teachers have the most students to teach.
The figures show in 2018 in the Coffs Coast region there were more students per teacher at Kororo Public School than any other school.
According to the data, the most up to data that includes all state and private schools nationally, Kororo Public School had 18.5 students for every teacher, the highest in the area.
The second highest student-teacher ratios were at Sawtell Public School where there was an average of 18.4 students for every teacher at the school.
At Boambee Public School there were 18.3 students for every teacher, the Coffs Coast region's third highest.
In contrast there one teacher for every 4.1 students at Coffs Harbour Learning Centre, the region's lowest ratio of students per teacher.
The second lowest ratio was at Ebor Public School where there were 4.3 students per teacher.
The figures show at Coffs Harbour Bible Church School there were 5.4 students per teacher, the third lowest ratio in the Coffs Coast region.
According to ACARA the national student-teacher ratio was 13.5 students for every teacher.
Across the country independent private schools had the lowest student to teacher ratios with 11.7 students to every teacher.
Government schools had an average of 13.8 students for every teacher while Catholic schools had an average of 14 students for every teacher.
Student-teacher ratios do not take into account teacher aides or non-teaching staff at schools, only the full-time equivalent teachers.
Coffs Coast's most crowded classrooms
Kororo Public School: 18.5 students per teacher
Sawtell Public School: 18.4 students per teacher
Boambee Public School: 18.3 students per teacher
Repton Public School: 17.9 students per teacher
Narranga Public School: 17.8 students per teacher
Corindi Public School: 17.6 students per teacher
Urunga Public School: 17.3 students per teacher
Mullaway Public School: 17.3 students per teacher
St Augustine's Primary School: 17.3 students per teacher
Bellingen Public School: 16.9 students per teacher
Coffs Coast's least crowded classrooms
Coffs Harbour Learning Centre: 4.1 students per teacher
Ebor Public School: 4.3 students per teacher
Coffs Harbour Bible Church School: 5.4 students per teacher
Coffs Coast Alesco School: 6.8 students per teacher
Dorrigo High School: 7.3 students per teacher
Hernani Public School: 8.6 students per teacher
Orama Public School: 8.8 students per teacher
Raleigh Public School: 10.8 students per teacher
Orara High School: 10.8 students per teacher
Casuarina Steiner School: 11.3 students per teacher