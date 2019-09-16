REVEALED: Student to teacher ratios in our classrooms

THE schools with the Coffs Coast's most crowded and best resourced classrooms have been revealed.

An analysis of national data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed the schools where teachers have the most students to teach.

The figures show in 2018 in the Coffs Coast region there were more students per teacher at Kororo Public School than any other school.

According to the data, the most up to data that includes all state and private schools nationally, Kororo Public School had 18.5 students for every teacher, the highest in the area.

The second highest student-teacher ratios were at Sawtell Public School where there was an average of 18.4 students for every teacher at the school.

At Boambee Public School there were 18.3 students for every teacher, the Coffs Coast region's third highest.

The information is sourced from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority.

In contrast there one teacher for every 4.1 students at Coffs Harbour Learning Centre, the region's lowest ratio of students per teacher.

The second lowest ratio was at Ebor Public School where there were 4.3 students per teacher.

The figures show at Coffs Harbour Bible Church School there were 5.4 students per teacher, the third lowest ratio in the Coffs Coast region.

According to ACARA the national student-teacher ratio was 13.5 students for every teacher.

Across the country independent private schools had the lowest student to teacher ratios with 11.7 students to every teacher.

Government schools had an average of 13.8 students for every teacher while Catholic schools had an average of 14 students for every teacher.

Student-teacher ratios do not take into account teacher aides or non-teaching staff at schools, only the full-time equivalent teachers.

Below is a list of how our local schools stack up.

Coffs Coast's most crowded classrooms

Kororo Public School: 18.5 students per teacher

Sawtell Public School: 18.4 students per teacher

Boambee Public School: 18.3 students per teacher

Repton Public School: 17.9 students per teacher

Narranga Public School: 17.8 students per teacher

Corindi Public School: 17.6 students per teacher

Urunga Public School: 17.3 students per teacher

Mullaway Public School: 17.3 students per teacher

St Augustine's Primary School: 17.3 students per teacher

Bellingen Public School: 16.9 students per teacher

Coffs Coast's least crowded classrooms

Coffs Harbour Learning Centre: 4.1 students per teacher

Ebor Public School: 4.3 students per teacher

Coffs Harbour Bible Church School: 5.4 students per teacher

Coffs Coast Alesco School: 6.8 students per teacher

Dorrigo High School: 7.3 students per teacher

Hernani Public School: 8.6 students per teacher

Orama Public School: 8.8 students per teacher

Raleigh Public School: 10.8 students per teacher

Orara High School: 10.8 students per teacher

Casuarina Steiner School: 11.3 students per teacher