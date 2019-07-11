The southeast shoppers parking badly

FRUSTRATED motorists are fighting back against Brisbane's shopping centre parking hogs, posting photos of vehicles poorly or illegally parked.

The photos include a utility that straddled four car spaces at Rothwell Central, 30km north of Brisbane, on Wednesday.

The frustrated driver who posted the photo left no one guessing about his feelings.

"You know what they say about big cars: even bigger douchebag owners," Ricky wrote on the Facebook post, which has since been deleted.

"4 car spaces? Like seriously dude."

There appears to no specific suburb where parking hogs reign supreme, with cars parked poorly at shopping centres from Samford to Rothwell and all the way to Sunnybank.

Bad parking at Rothwell Village. Picture: Facebook

The driver of the RAM 1500 at Rothwell was clearly the biggest parking hog among the photos posted on social media over the past few weeks, including on Bar Parking Brisbane's Facebook page.

Bad Parking Brisbane administrator Chris said he started the Facebook page because he was "totally over" people taking up more than on space.

He said the site had received about one to two photos a week although he expected that to increase as the page became more familiar with road users.

Bad parking at Woolworths Morningside. Picture: Facebook

Bad parking at Bluewater Square, Redcliffe. Picture: Facebook

"The reason I started the page was simply to shame bad parking around Brisbane and allow people who followed the page to do the same thing," he said.

"I think a lot of people can relate to it and being able to send the photos through to post on social media gets rid of some of the frustration."

He hoped that the page, through having people shamed and embarrassed, would have a positive influence and change driver behaviour because some drivers clearly don't care.

Bad parking at Greenslopes Mall. Picture: Facebook

"I also hope it changes people's attitude about correct parking," he said.

"It's not just about parking straight and within the lines, but also people using disabled spaces and parent spaces illegally that I want to raise awareness of."

However he said people had protested against the photos.

"The biggest argument I get from people sometimes is that it's not against the law," he said.

"These are probably the people that do it."

Bad parking at Drakes Samford. Picture: Facebook

Bad parking at Strathpine. Picture: Facebook