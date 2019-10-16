REVEALED: Seven storey high-rise earmarked for the jetty

An artist impression of the proposed seven-storey apartment building.

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged to construct a seven-storey apartment and commercial complex at Coffs Harbour's jetty area.

The $14.26 million high-rise development lodged by local firm Casa Koala Architecture is proposed to be built across two lots on the corner of Collingwood and Orlando Streets, and would be nestled between the YHA backpackers building and Supply Cafe.

To make way for the development the two-storey commercial complex on Orlando St, with current tenants Olde Memories & Treasures and Buddha's Home & Garden, as well as a single-storey home and driveway on the Collingwood St lot would be demolished.

The proposed apartment block would consist of a terrace on the roof and 46 apartments including eight one bedroom apartments, 28 two-bedroom apartments and 10 three-bedroom apartments.

The ground floor would include a lobby and two commercial tenancy spaces.

A basement below the ground floor would also contain a secure parking lot with 48 spaces.

Coffs Harbour City Council's Local Environment Plan limits buildings in the area to a maximum height of 19m, however the proposed development has a maximum height of 20.9m.

A variation is being sought from the developers to allow for this.

The proposed development is earmarked for the corner of Collingwood and Orlando Streets.

Casa Koala, the brains behind the Pandanus Apartments near the Jetty Shopping Village, has designed the roof structure to be set back in order to reduce the scale of the building and 'minimise visual impact'.

"The proposal seeks to stimulate new development in the Jetty and increase the built quality of the local area which includes many run-down building that do not contribute towards the desired future density objectives of this popular and prominent location," a DA document states.

The building, to be constructed across 11 Orlando St and 57 Collingwood St, would have a site area of 1,607 square metres.