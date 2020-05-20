REVEALED: Secret plan to move POLAIR to a new base

There are fears this high crime region will lose its police helicopter after claims a secret report has recommended it be moved to Brisbane.

AN MP has demanded that the police POLAIR helicopter be kept on the Gold Coast after being told a secret report has recommended it be moved to Archerfield in Brisbane.

Bonney MP Sam O'Connor, who will table a question on the issue in parliament later today, said the existence of the report had been confirmed to him after he lodged a Freedom of Information request.

Mr O'Connor told the Bulletin he was concerned about recommendations in the report, which is not being made available to the public.

POLAIR One has been based in Carrara since 2011. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

"It is all a bit of a secret at the moment, he said.

"If plans go ahead to relocate POLAIR One it would have significant consequences for the Gold Coast.

"It needs to stay on the Gold Coast, it cannot be relocated to other places like Archerfield. It is an essential service for the safety of our community."

The report, titled 'Strategic Review of Queensland Police Service POLAIR', was prepared by aviation consultant Tyron de Boer and is before the Cabinet Budget Review Committee.

Police Minister Mark Ryan declined to answer questions from the Bulletin about the contents of the report.

"POLAIR is a great resource for promoting community safety on the Gold Coast," Mr Ryan said.

"The Queensland Police Service advises POLAIR will remain on the Gold Coast."

POLAIR One, based in Carrara, was launched on the Gold Coast in 2011 after former Mayor Ron Clarke lobbied for a police helicopter.

The Queensland Police Service will continue to fight crime from the sky for until at least July 2022, following a $29.9 million funding commitment from the State Government in 2016.

Originally published as REVEALED: Secret plan to move POLAIR from Gold Coast