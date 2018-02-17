Menu
REVEALED: Rental numbers rise at the start of the year

RENTAL RISE: The number of residential rentals available in Coffs Harbour rose marginally since the end of 2017.
Keagan Elder
by

THE residential vacancy in Coffs Harbour has increased marginally since December.

According to the latest Real Estate Institute of NSW statistics, vacancies increased by 0.7 percent in January to 2.5 per cent.

It reported the residential vacancy rate for Coffs in December was 1.8 percent.

Residential vacancies across regional NSW in January 2018, from high to low:

  • South East - 4.5 per cent
  • Riverina - 3.7 per cent
  • New England - 3 per cent
  • Coffs Harbour - 2.5 per cent
  • Central West - 2.5 per cent
  • Orana - 2.4 per cent
  • Albury - 2.2 per cent
  • Central Coast - 1.7 per cent
  • South Coast - 1.7 per cent
  • Mid North Coast - 1.5 per cent
  • Murrumbidgee - 1.3 per cent
  • Northern Rivers - 0.8 per cent

Topics:  coffs harbour reinsw rental properties

