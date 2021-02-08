REVEALED: Progress on property acquisitions and post-bypass planning

We asked our readers what Coffs needs post-bypass.

We asked our readers what Coffs needs post-bypass.

We asked our readers what they think Coffs Harbour needs post-bypass.

Here are some of the most popular responses:

David Hargreaves - Reconsideration of some elements of agricultural business. A move away from the expansion of monoculture to more sensitive food production that does not rely upon the exploitation of employees and the environment as a central feature of its business model.

Trevor Martyn - Compensation - through Government investment for the economic and social stagnations caused by delaying the bypass so long. Safe electoral seats come last - again

Robyn Cragg, Luke Skewes and others said - A new council.

Coffs Coast Advocate approached Transport for NSW to get an official update on post-bypass planning.

A spokesperson explained that Coffs Harbour City Council is leading the development of the Coffs Harbour Place and Movement Strategy to investigate how existing and future land uses and transport networks will work together to support the community vision for Coffs Harbour.

The first house to be demolished to make way for the Coffs Harbour Bypass. A new Rural Fire Service (RFS) building will be built on the Bruxner Park Road site.

“This multi-modal transport study covers walking, cycling, public transport, road and freight networks and will also consider the existing Pacific Highway corridor and the broader local government area (LGA) for the next 20 years,” the spokesperson said.

The community will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the draft strategy, which Council is preparing in close partnership with Transport for NSW and the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

Transport for NSW has approached all affected property owners about acquisitions for the bypass and more than 60 per cent of acquisitions have been finalised.

RELATED:

Wrecking ball swings on first home in path of bypass

Tunnels the safest option says leaked report

Mayor frustrated with lack of transparency from RMS



BYPASS: Another senior staffer abandons ship



Transport for NSW will use the feedback gained during the recent market interaction process to help determine the most suitable procurement method to deliver the next phase of the project, which will involve major work.

The project has a rolling program of utility relocations in the next 12 to 18 months, with work to be done using service providers who are accredited by the utility owner.

How the Coffs Harbour Bypass will look.

Some electrical work and water main relocations have already been tendered and awarded.

In terms of telecommunications, this is non-contestable work and Transport for NSW will not be tendering this work publicly.

Council will complete water main relocation work.