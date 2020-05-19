REVEALED: Plans to revitalise Jetty Strip

This project is not part of the NSW Government's current Jetty Foreshores Project which will be undertaken east of the railway line.

THE public is being asked to contribute to a plan to upgrade the popular Jetty dining and entertainment strip.

With a number of development proposals taking shape in the area, and two of these fronting Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour City Council has recognised the need to formulate a plan for the strip.

The draft 'Coffs Jetty Strip Streetscape Plan' aims to transform the Jetty Strip into a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly and welcoming gateway to the Harbour and Marina Precinct.

The project is not part of the NSW Government's current Jetty Foreshores Project which will be undertaken east of the railway line.

Normally a busy strip, cafes along the Jetty Strip have been closed in recent months due to Covid-19.

Public input into the draft is being sought from tomorrow (Wednesday, May 20) until June 30.

"The Jetty Strip has been a very popular place to dine and meet up for locals and visitors for many years," Council's Section Leader Local Planning Sharon Smith said.

"This section of Harbour Drive provides an important traffic route and parking area, but increasing traffic volumes over time have eroded the enjoyment of dining and using the area."

The aim is to help balance vehicle, pedestrian and parking needs by creating a more pleasant environment along the lines of the First Avenue in Sawtell.

first ave sawtell. main street . 17 DECEMBER 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

"New developments relating to large land parcels along the northern side of the Strip - and the State Government's plans for the Harbour area - have now provided the impetus to reimagine the Jetty Strip Streetscape for what it could be - a vibrant and well connected public place."

The area covered by the plan stretches along Harbour Drive from Edinburgh Street to Orlando Street and then north to Collingwood Street.

The old forestry building is making way for a new development which will be a mix of commercial and residential.

There has already been some lengthy discussions with landholders and businesses in the Jetty Strip Streetscape. Design ideas that have emerged include:

- The realignment of key foot and vehicle intersections to create more direct connections with the Harbour area;

- Wider tree-lined footpaths on both sides of the street strengthening pedestrian connections to the Jetty Foreshores, Coffs Harbour High School, the Jetty Theatre and links towards the City Centre;

- Creating a three-metre wide, tree-lined median strip down the middle that halves pedestrian crossing distances and makes the negotiation of traffic safer;

- Activating the northern side with landscaping and shared, accessible pathways; and

traffic calming measures, new outdoor dining areas, a plaza area, new tree planting, pavements and street furniture.

"Parking is also an important consideration and the plan includes changes to parking that will actually increase the available spaces in the immediate area through creating extra central parking bays in the wide part of Collingwood Street where it meets Orlando Street and areas around the Jetty Shopping Village," Ms Smith said.

For more information on the draft Plan (and to see a 3D Flythrough animation) and provide ideas and comments, follow this link.