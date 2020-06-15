REVEALED: Plans for prime Jetty block

John Gowing has revealed his plans for the site of the old Forestry headquarters at the Jetty.

John Gowing has revealed his plans for the site of the old Forestry headquarters at the Jetty.

WITH the demolition of the old Forestry headquarters nearing completion John Gowing has revealed his plans for the site.

The large block on the corner of Harbour Dr and Hood St contains five separate structures and is owned by Gowing Brothers Investments.

The main headquarters building was opened in the late 40s, and at the time was the only three-storey structure in town.

Early last year Coffs Harbour City Councillors voted to approve the demolition on the proviso its heritage value be documented and where possible preserved.

RELATED: Heritage report outlines options to preserve timber heritage

The building showcased some beautiful timber work including intricate parquetry, wood panelling and an imposing curved staircase.

Much of it was rare and protected such as the fire oak flooring on the bottom level and the rainforest timber used throughout.

There are big plans for the site of the old Forestry headquarters at the Jetty.

John Gowing has confirmed that timber will be re-used where possible in the new development.

Plans show the provision of a range of apartments with sweeping views of the coast, sitting over a commercial and retail base that includes a large public courtyard and garden.

Smaller food premises will activate the expanded footpath and outdoor dining precinct proposed for this side of the road.

RELATED: Council reveals plans to revitalise Jetty Strip

The new build will include the adaptive re-use of several elements of the existing timber building.

The official opening in the 40s

The project is under design development and will be lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council in the next few months.

Award winning Byron Bay architecture practice Dominic Finlay-Jones Architects are working on the plans.

Gowings Brothers also own a number of major shopping centres in the region including Coffs, Kempsey and Port Central. The company also owns Moonee Market and is behind the new Kempsey Cinema.