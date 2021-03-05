REVEALED: Plans for ‘new generation’ boarding house in Coffs

The proposed new generation boarding house would be located at this Azalea Ave block, fronting the Pacific Highway.

As Coffs Harbour remains in the grips of a rental crisis, plans have been lodged for a $2.1m 'new generation' boarding house near the CBD.

The development dubbed The Pines is earmarked for a vacant lot fronting the Pacific Highway on Azalea Ave, next door to the Southern Cross Austereo station.

The contemporary boarding house model, which would feature self-contained "micro-apartments", is not social housing but would be aimed at a niche market of students, singles and professionals who would need to sign minimum three month leases.

It is hoped however that this model would allow for rental stock elsewhere in Coffs Harbour to be freed up, particularly as a number of construction projects such as the bypass will soon bring temporary workers to the region.

The new plans come after a similar $1.2m new generation boarding house DA for Gundagai Pl was rejected by Coffs Harbour City Councillors in November last year.

The 11-room development lodged on behalf of managing director 3KN Investments Pty Ltd George Karam was dubbed as the "wrong thing in the wrong spot" by Gundagai Pl residents, who shared concerns over the number of tenants that would occupy the small cul-de-sac.

The new Azalea Ave boarding house proposal consists of a two storey building containing 25 single and double rooms or 'micro-apartments', which would each have their own kitchenette and ensuites.

"In Coffs Harbour there is a strong need for affordable housing options. New generation houses are an innovative way of delivering affordable housing," the application documents state.

"Modern boarding houses have gained popularity in urban areas like Sydney as an alternative to share housing for people who prefer to live independently however have no need for traditional forms of rental housing."

The architecturally designed boarding house would occupy just 34 per cent of the site to maximise separation with neighbours, and to retain and protect the established Hoop Pines.

It would have a designated manager's room and basement carparking.

"Short term rental accommodation will become more scarce with major construction projects commencing," the documents state.

"Whilst the aim and intent of the proposed new generation boarding house is not specifically to accommodate socially disadvantaged people, the provision of 25 additional boarding house rooms (micro-apartments) to the market will free up rental stock elsewhere."

The proposed development fits with Coffs Harbour City Council's compact city vision outlined in its updated Local Growth Management Strategy, which promotes higher density infill development in the CBD to combat the housing shortage.

In line with this, the Coffs C.ex Group recently lodged plans for a $44m, 13-storey mixed-use apartment building in Harbour Dr, while construction is underway on Mission Australia's $8.6m five-storey social housing block on Duke St.