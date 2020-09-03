Menu
The gym will feature saunas, a creche and a barber.
REVEALED: Plans for gym with creche, saunas and barber

Janine Watson
3rd Sep 2020 7:00 PM
PLANS for a state of the art 24-hour gym over two levels - featuring a creche and a barber - are currently on exhibition.

The World Gym facility will be located in the old Masters site on the Pacific Highway at south Coffs Harbour.

The site is a large single storey bulky goods and trade building of approximately 10,309 square metres and already a number of new tenants have moved in, including Anaconda.

It's the first Anaconda store to open in the region, with the nearest outlets currently at the Gold Coast and Newcastle.

If plans are approved, The World Gym will boast a creche and barber on the ground floor.

On the same floor will be a members lounge area, weights and cardio area, two saunas, reception area and associated kiosk and other amenities.

An upper mezzanine floor will be home to the group fitness area, cycling area, cardio deck, massage room and staffrooms.

The estimated cost of the work is $ 390,000.

The gym will be able to cater for up to 350 members at the one time with a maximum staff of 20.

The existing car park caters for 227 cars and World Gym plans state that the peak periods will

tend to be in the morning before work and in the evening after work, and therefore outside of the trading hours of surrounding tenancies.

The Coffs Harbour Masters store was one of several to close as the home improvement chain, operated by Woolworths, collapsed in 2016 accumulating losses of over A$3.2 billion over a seven-year period.

It's regarded as one of the biggest disasters in Australian retail history.

The World Gym plans are on exhibition until September 16.

