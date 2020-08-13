REVEALED: Plans for a $5-million women’s rehab centre

Adele House is proposing to rebuild its Moonee Beach facility as a women's only centre.

A MEN’S drug rehab centre in Moonee Beach will be demolished and rebuilt as a women’s only residential facility if a development proposal is successful.

Adele House is seeking to demolish all of the existing ‘outdated’ buildings and construct new ones at a cost of $5 million, in order to provide the region with what it says is a desperately needed women’s group home.

The Solitary Islands Way site has housed the men’s centre since 2002. However with the opening of a second $10.6m men’s centre in Bucca, the charity organisation is taking the opportunity to fill the void in women’s services.

Adele House has stated it receives in excess of 1,000 enquiries a year from women who have had to unfortunately be turned away.

The proposed development would provide single-storey housing for up to 20 female clients, as well as therapy and counselling rooms, a yoga centre, gardens and an enclosed outdoor recreation area.

The facility will provide a three-step residential program to assist women who are homeless or are at risk of being homeless, and who are struggling with drug addiction.

The program aims to help these women get back into the community with full-time work and living in private housing.

There’ll be up to six staff on duty during peak times and one live-in staff member for evenings and weekends.

To the north of the site is a residential area making up part of the Heritage Park Estate, however a number of crime prevention measures have been included in the design of the development to alleviate concerns, including CCTV cameras, security lighting and a secured outdoor recreation area.

The $5 million in construction costs is also touted to provide for much-needed construction and post-construction jobs.

The development application is currently open for public submissions until September 6. View the application here.