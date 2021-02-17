REVEALED: Numbers of Coffs residents getting done for dope

Boom or Bust? Cannabis related crimes have remained laregely steady over the last decade. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Recent drug busts have triggered debate around decriminalisation or legalisation of weed, but how many people are actually busted for dope-related offences in Coffs Harbour?

The short answer is not that many according to the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.

In the year to September 2020 there were just three instances of cannabis dealing/trafficking in Coffs Harbour detected by or reported to police and 23 instances of cultivating cannabis.

The numbers are much higher when it comes use/possess cannabis, with 273 instances recorded. representing a rate of 356.6 per 100,000 people.

Coffs cannabis crime statistics.

While it might not seem much for a town with more than 70,000 residents, it equates to roughly 356 instances per 100,000 which is much higher than the state average of 232.

When it comes to cannabis possession, NSW Police have the option of using the Cannabis Cautioning Scheme which was designed to help keep people out of the criminal justice system for minor offences.

While each person is allowed a maximum of two cautions, those with prior convictions for drug offences or offences relating to violence and sexual assault are ineligible.

The Scheme does not apply to those caught supplying cannabis and results in the referral of the offender to the Alcohol and Drug Information service.