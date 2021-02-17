Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Boom or Bust? Cannabis related crimes have remained laregely steady over the last decade. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Boom or Bust? Cannabis related crimes have remained laregely steady over the last decade. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Crime

REVEALED: Numbers of Coffs residents getting done for dope

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
17th Feb 2021 2:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Recent drug busts have triggered debate around decriminalisation or legalisation of weed, but how many people are actually busted for dope-related offences in Coffs Harbour?

The short answer is not that many according to the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.

In the year to September 2020 there were just three instances of cannabis dealing/trafficking in Coffs Harbour detected by or reported to police and 23 instances of cultivating cannabis.

DON'T FORGET: How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

The numbers are much higher when it comes use/possess cannabis, with 273 instances recorded. representing a rate of 356.6 per 100,000 people.

Coffs cannabis crime statistics.
Coffs cannabis crime statistics.

While it might not seem much for a town with more than 70,000 residents, it equates to roughly 356 instances per 100,000 which is much higher than the state average of 232.

READ MORE: ‘They saved the lives of thousands of packs of Doritos’

When it comes to cannabis possession, NSW Police have the option of using the Cannabis Cautioning Scheme which was designed to help keep people out of the criminal justice system for minor offences.

While each person is allowed a maximum of two cautions, those with prior convictions for drug offences or offences relating to violence and sexual assault are ineligible.

The Scheme does not apply to those caught supplying cannabis and results in the referral of the offender to the Alcohol and Drug Information service.

bocsar coffs harbour crime crime stats
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘They saved the lives of thousands of packs of Doritos’

        Premium Content ‘They saved the lives of thousands of packs of Doritos’

        Opinion Public lines up to poke fun at drug laws after $7 million Coffs/Clarence weed bust

        Prime Jetty property hits the market

        Premium Content Prime Jetty property hits the market

        Property Hostel giant looks to free up cash, so is it a case of goodbye Coffs Harbour?

        PHOTOS: Old Woolgoolga clubhouse comes down

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Old Woolgoolga clubhouse comes down

        News See drone photos of the old Woolgoolga clubhouse coming down.

        Police reveal details of horror car crash

        Premium Content Police reveal details of horror car crash

        News A team of crash investigators will determine cause of horrific Pringles Way...