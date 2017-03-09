25°
REVEALED: Number of sharks spotted by drones

9th Mar 2017 4:00 PM

THE State Government's shark surveillance program along the North Coast sighted 46 sharks and triggered 78 beach and surf evacuations in summer, newly-released data shows.

State Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair said pilots flew a total of 92,929km over the holiday period, using sirens and a PA system to warn surfers.

Weather permitting, drone flights took place every day of the school holidays at Ballina, Lennox Head, Evans Head, Redhead and Kiama.

On the Coffs Coast, one weekend in particular that of January 28-29, saw 13 sharks spotted by aerial survelliance close to shore in a 24-hour period including juvenile great whites and bronze whalers at Corindi Beach, Sandy Beach, Mullaway and Woolgoolga.

"The drone trial sighted 46 potentially dangerous sharks, while our helicopter crews reported 525 - on 167 occasions, the helicopter crews notified beach authorities when a shark was in close proximity to beachgoers,” Mr Blair said.

"A total of 78 water evacuations were initiated by helicopter crews when sharks were within 100m of water users. Eight evacuations were also made by drones.”

This drone vision shows a shark within striking distance of a surfer.
This drone vision shows a shark within striking distance of a surfer. SCU

He said the data highlighted the effectiveness of the shark surveillance program to reduce the risk of shark attacks on New South Wales beaches.

"As drone technology continues to rapidly develop and the cost of operating them declines, it presents a unique opportunity for the NSW Government to work with local governments and explore options for their future use in shark mitigation measures,” Mr Blair said.

Release of the statistics follows news that Southern Cross University researchers are trialling whether an automated squadron of drones could be used to sweep local beaches in the future.

The works of professors Brendan Kelaher and Andrew Colefax would see drones use shark recognition software to in real time send images to lifeguards and lifesavers on patrol on the sand.

