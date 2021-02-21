REVEALED: New offer on the table

A new offer is on the table for one of the buidlings up for sale to help fund the Cultural and Civic Space.

A new offer is on the table for one of the buidlings up for sale to help fund the Cultural and Civic Space.

Last time the sale of the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum was up for consideration it was rejected.

Now a new offer of $1m is on the table for the building on Harbour Drive, and Coffs Harbour City Councillors will again consider selling it, to help fund the Cultural and Civic Space.

Other properties up for sale are the Castle Street Administration Building, Rigby House and buildings in Rose Ave.

An offer of $2,100,000 has already been accepted for the 169-171 Rose Avenue buildings. Mayor Knight used her casting vote to progress with the sale, with votes locked four/four with those in favour of the sale (Michael Adendorff, Sally Townley, George Cecato and Denise Knight) and those against (Keith Rhoades, Tegan Swan, Paul Amos and John Arkan).



Up for sale: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum.

When the sale was last considered in early October, the offer was $950,000 and at that stage the DA for the Cultural and Civic Space had not yet been approved.

The DA was approved at the end of November last year - Finally, a decision on Cultural and Civic Space DA.

Beyond the financial considerations, some were concerned about the loss of heritage buildings in the area.

A more recent concept image of how the Cultural and Civic Space will look.

“I have always advocated for the sale of these buildings...but I‘m a little bit sitting on the fence now,” Mayor Denise Knight said at the time.

“Although I‘ve always advocated to sell the building I am a bit concerned, and as Councillor Rhoades points out, it doesn’t matter what’s in this building, it’s the building itself that is part of our history and we don’t have a lot of that history left.”

RELATED:

Cultural and Civic Space in limbo



Minister takes to commercial radio to halt process

Pro-Cultural and Civic Space protesters come out in style

A number of Councillors concede the building, which once housed the police station and courthouse, is not really fit for the purpose of a museum.

It’s also recognised that heritage buildings of its type are becoming fewer and far between.

When the sale was put to the vote only Crs Crs George Cecato and Michael Adendorff supported the motion.

Janet Besancon, originally from France, protested in support of the Gordon St project in November last year with her four children outside Council chambers. Photo by Janine Watson

Now with the higher offer on the table the matter will be back before Councillors at their next meeting on Thursday February 25 with a recommendation from staff to approve the sale based on the $1m offer.

As part of the sale Council will continue to occupy the property and will enter into a three-year lease with three one-year options for continuing tenure from the date of transfer initially at a rental of $60,500 per annum net.

The internal street that flows through the Cultural and Civic Space from one side to the other.

The property was purchased by Council in October 2010 and has operated as a museum ever since.

On Thursday evening Councillors will also consider tenders for the design and construction of the Cultural and Civic Space.

Lipman Pty Ltd have already provided Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) and have now sought tenders from the construction market based on the 80 per cent detailed design.

