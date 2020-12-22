REVEALED: New eateries to bring life back to CBD corner

Development applications have been approved for the corner of Harbour Dr and Grafton St.

Development applications have been approved for the corner of Harbour Dr and Grafton St.

The Coffs Harbour CBD's vacant shops have been a point of contention for many locals, but two new approved developments may breathe some life into the area.

Development applications for a fish and chip shop and a pizza shop have been approved by Coffs Harbour City Council and are earmarked for the western end of Harbour Dr.

The shops have remained empty for some time now, having previously been occupied by clothing stores Antipode and Wrecked Vintage.

The applications, lodged by Sawtell firm G2 Architects on behalf of the building owner, had sought approval to change the use of the shops from retail to takeaway premises with new fit-outs.

G2 Architects have also been behind projects including the renovation of Sawtell Cinema, and Emerald Beach Cafe.

According to the DA, the pizza shop would help revitalise the corner of Harbour Dr and Grafton St, with operating hours of 10.30am-11pm every day.

"The proposal is to provide high quality surfaces and fittings that will provide an attractive shop front in line with surrounding business usages to encourage growth and population at the western end of Harbour Drive," the DA states.

The fish and chip shop will operate from 10.30am-10pm everyday.

Several Coffs Harbour CBD shops currently sit empty.

The Advocate recently received a massive response from locals over a Letter to the Editor concerned over the number of empty shops in the CBD.

It has long been an issue in the area, and many locals were quick to agree with the concerns.

"I could cry when I see these empty shops … I remember when all the shops and arcades were filled with family businesses," Jenny Ellem said.

"Some of those shops were empty when I moved here in 1984 … still empty 36 years later," Violet Rose Ifans McDonald said.

Both fit-outs of the new eateries are estimated to cost around $100,000.