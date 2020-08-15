REVEALED: New brewery on the cards for Coffs Coast

A NEW industry appears to be brewing on the Coffs Coast.

The Coffs Coast is known for its blueberries and its tourism attractions, but recent development proposals suggests the region could even soon add craft beer onto the list.

An industrial shed will be transformed into Woolgoolga’s first craft brewery if a new development proposal gets the green light.

The brewery from local company Black Apple Brewing Co would be located on Willis Rd at the site of Woolgoolga Auto Electrical.

It is also planned to feature a tasting bar and small retail area, with light meals on offer.

Brewing, canning, kegging and packing will all take place at the site which will be open for visitors seven days a week.

The site of the proposed brewery on Willis St. Photo: Google Maps

The development application is on public exhibition from tomorrow, August 16, to August 30 and can be viewed here.

This application comes after plans were approved for a brewery in the heart of Coffs from local company King Tide Brewing.

The company, started by couple Josh and Lucy King, plans to bring Coffs’ first-ever brewery to life in a prime location in the CBD.

Kind Tide Brewing launched its selection of local beers last year and now they plan to set up their brewpub in Studio Ln, off Park Ave.