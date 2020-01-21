REVEALED: Major retailers to set up at the old Masters site

Some big name retailers are on their way to Coffs Harbour.

PLANS have been approved for the old Masters site on the Pacific Highway at south Coffs Harbour.

The Coffs Harbour store was one of several to close as the home improvement chain, operated by Woolworths, collapsed accumulating losses of over A$3.2 billion over a seven-year period.

All stores were closed and sold off by December 2016 in what's regarded as one of the biggest disasters in Australian retail history.

The Coffs store is a large single storey bulky goods and trade building of approximately 10,309 square metres.

Plans approved by Coffs Harbour City Council in December show the premises will be split up into eight separate stores with the cost of work estimated to be $2,000,000.

One section already houses the new Geoff King MG and Coffs Coast Mazda showrooms which were opened mid-2019.

The Masters building was owned by Geoff King up until recently.

He told the Advocate a delayed settlement saw the official transfer of ownership to Home Consortium just prior to Christmas last year.

The Australian-owned property group has acquired many of the property assets formerly occupied by Masters.

High profile outdoors and camping retailer Anaconda are listed as another tenant, with Total Tools to be located at the front of the building facing the highway.

Total Tools has 81 stores across the country from Tasmania to the Northern Territory.

Tenant number five is listed as World Gym 'subject to a future development application'.

The other tenants have not been specified in the plans described only as a mix of 'specialised retail'.

Anaconda was contacted for comment with a representative explaining details had not been finalised for their Coffs store. Total Tools did not respond before deadline.