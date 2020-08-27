Menu
Plans are underway to upgrade Coffs Harbour Nursery.
REVEALED: Major nursery upgrade to bring jobs boost

Jasmine Minhas
27th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
Multimillion-dollar plans are underway for a major upgrade of Coffs Harbour Nursery at Sapphire Beach.

Local architect Jim Booth said it is the first meaningful private investment in the local nursery industry for the Coffs region in over 12 years, and it is expected the nursery will become one the largest local private employers on the Coffs Coast once works are completed.

The nursery is expected to provide in excess of 50 local employment positions and will rely on more than 60 locally based suppliers, sub contractors and external businesses to run its operations.

The plans by Casa Koala include a new Central building which will accommodate retail displays, a cafe, outdoor dining areas, and a kids playground all overlooking the external plant display areas.

“The vision for the Coffs Harbour Nursery upgrade is to provide a welcoming and user-friendly nursery which will provide a highly desirable destination for Coffs garden lovers to visit at their leisure in order to actively support one of Australia’s most rewarding and healthy pastimes and inspire all ages to get in touch with the outdoors,” Mr Booth said.

The nursery, owned and operated by the local New family, has provided plant sales direct to the public for over 20 years now.

The plans are yet to be approved and will be voted on by Coffs Harbour City Councillors at tonight’s council meeting.

