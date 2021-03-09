REVEALED: Huge police response behind dramatic arrest

The dramatic arrest at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon (March 8). Photo by Frank Redward

The dramatic arrest at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon (March 8). Photo by Frank Redward

The man arrested at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon was wanted for multiple car thefts and fleeing from police in recent days.

The 36-year-old was the subject of a large police response including officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, the Dog Unit and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

Police will allege that a Holden Rodeo was stolen from a home at Stuarts Point last Friday (March 5).

On Sunday (March 7), police noticed the stolen vehicle near Moonee Beach, and engaged in a short pursuit, however, it was terminated due to safety concerns.

A number of people are in custody after the dramatic scenes at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon (March 8).

About 11pm the same day, the Holden was found burnout on East Bank Road, Coramba.

As officers responded to reports of the vehicle fire, a Nissan X-Trail was stolen in the same street.

About 1.30am yesterday (Monday, March 8), police were patrolling when they noticed the X-Trail in the carpark of a supermarket in Woolgoolga.

DON'T FORGET:Activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

Officers commenced a pursuit; however, it was again terminated due to safety concerns.

Firefighters called in to the car on fire at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon. Photo Frank Redward.

About 2pm the same day, police engaged in another pursuit with the Nissan X-Trail on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour. It was terminated, and a short time later, the vehicle was found on fire in bushland east of Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour.

The 36-year-old was eventually arrested in Short Street, Coffs Harbour.

An arrest at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon, March 8.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, attempt take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, two counts of drive while licence cancelled, and larceny.

He was refused bail and will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court later today (Tuesday, March 9).