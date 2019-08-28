REVEALED: How the revamped City Square will look

Work is on target for an October launch to coincide with the Coffs International Buskers and Comedy Festival.

FROM strip lighting in the pavement to interactive lights in the trees, the City Square is undergoing a complete revamp.

Work is almost complete and a special launch event will take place from 5pm on Friday October 4.

It will coincide with the 2019 Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival so roving performers will add to the atmosphere.

The new design aims to transform the space into a colourful, shady, relaxed, fun place to be during the day and a lively, stimulating spot at night.

It's all part of Coffs Harbour City Council's overall efforts to revitalise the CBD.

Fairy lights have been installed in the trees to provide a soft backdrop for evening dining (they were recently trialled, as shown in the image below).

The old light poles have been replaced and strip lighting has been installed into the paving to create an avenue through the centre of the space.

Fairy lights being trialled in the City Square in preparation for the October launch.

There will also be lighting within the new umbrellas to enhance the dining ambience, as well as under table lighting.

The trees will be a central feature with interactive coloured lights on the limbs, activated by movement.

Light displays will also be projected onto the open paved area near Harbour Drive to encourage people to enter and explore the space.

The launch event was discussed at Council's meeting last week where councillors voted unanimously to approve the temporary suspension of the City Square Alcohol Free Zone on the night from 5 to 10pm to allow for the celebration.