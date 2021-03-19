REVEALED: How the COVID-19 pandemic impacted crime in Coffs

Coffs was one of a handful of cities in the state that experienced a significant spike in reported domestic violence crimes during the pandemic

New figures have painted a mixed picture of just how the COVID-19 pandemic influenced crime in Coffs Harbour during 2020 – with one category of crime soaring, and several dropping dramatically.

Coffs was one of a handful of cities in the state that experienced a significant spike in reported domestic violence crimes during the pandemic, recording an increase of 19.2 per cent in 2020 compared to the previous year.

DV in Coffs has increased by 4.2 per cent per year over the course of the last decade.

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month in May last year, Coffs/Clarence police spearheaded a new DV campaign in a bid to spread awareness and encouraged people to report the crimes during a period of time when many families were forced to self-isolate.

Northern Region DV Coordinator Kiah Bowen said it had been vitally important to give people the numbers and services through different and innovative ways amid the pandemic, including the distribution of takeaway coffee cups, posters and stickers through local cafes, restaurants and businesses.

Coffs-Clarence Police Superintendent Steve Clarke and NSW Police Force regional domestic violence co-ordinator Kiah Bowen launched a campaign to help spread the message to say 'No' to domestic violence. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner



In December, Coffs/Clarence police also launched a DV operation which saw a total of 19 people arrested for the violent offences, and a total of 18 arrested for breaking an AVO.

Detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty told the Advocate that over 150 people were spoken to over 16 days, in support of the international campaign 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence.

According to the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR), homes near the CBD and Bray St, as well as in West Coffs, Park Beach, Toormina and Boambee East were hot spots for DV crimes during 2020.

But while the rate of reported DV crimes spiked during the pandemic, property crimes fell dramatically.

In an arguably unsurprising drop, shoplifting fell by 42 per cent compared to the previous year, with many retail stores forced to operate at limited capacities during the pandemic.

Break and enters into homes also fell by about 30 per cent, and thefts from motor vehicle by about 28 per cent.

BOCSAR Executive Director Jackie Fitzgerald said this downward trend in property crime was similar across the entire state, with the social upheaval during 2020 disrupting crime patterns across NSW.

NSW overall experienced a drop in property crime of 18 per cent.

“Break-ins, robbery, shoplifting and stealing remained low throughout the year so these offences are now at historic lows,” she said.

