REVEALED: How much will it cost to keep Lock in prison

Keagan Elder
| 5th Jun 2017 2:30 PM
BIG COST: Keeping Thomas Lock behind bars will cost NSW taxpayers about $66,284 a year.
Brett Wortman

CONVICTED child killer Thomas Lock will cost taxpayers at least $180 a day in prison.

According to Corrective Services, the overall recurrent cost per inmate a day was $181.60 based on reports from the 2014/15 financial year.

This is slightly cheaper than the Australian average of $218.90.

Lock was sentenced to 36 years in prison today after he was found guilty of murdering a two-year-old girl in 2014. He will serve a non-parole period of 27 years.

Based on these figures, it will cost taxpayers $66,284 a year and add up to be $1.78 million over 27-years.

If he is to be imprisoned at a super maximum security facility, such as Goulburn Supermax, it will cost even more.

According to the Daily Telegraph, keeping serial killer Ivan Milat behind bars at Goulburn Supermax cost NSW taxpayers $824 a day in 2009.

That worked out to be more than a room at Sydney's Park Hyatt with harbour views.

Topics:  child killer corrective services editors picks prison thomas lock

