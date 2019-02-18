REVEALED: How many extra nurses the coast has been promised

Local members of the Nurses and Midwives Association call for increased nurse to patios ratios outside Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Local members of the Nurses and Midwives Association call for increased nurse to patios ratios outside Coffs Harbour Health Campus. TREVOR VEALE

THE wards of the Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Macksville hospitals are guaranteed to see the recruitment of more nurses over the next four years.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday announced 5,000 nurses and midwives would be recruited over the next four years, as part of a boost of 8,300 frontline staff, doctors and allied health professionals.

The commitment came after nurse-to-patient ratios in country hospitals became a local State Election issue with NSW Nurses and Midwives Association members recently protesting outside the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

State Labor has today matched the pre-election commitment.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The Coalition's announcement pledged that 45% of the extra hospital workers will be based in the bush.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said nursing hours per patient day will increase dramatically in Peer Group B and C hospitals across NSW, from 5.2 hours to six hours and 5.5 to six hours respectively.

"We are investing $2.8 billion to recruit thousands of extra nurses, midwives and frontline staff to care for patients, far more than Labor promised," Ms Berejiklian said.

The 'unprecedented commitment' to the public hospital workforce was said to be the 'largest workforce boost in the history of Australian healthcare.'

Nationals State candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh. TREVOR VEALE

Nationals candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said based on current demand projections the Mid North Coast Local Health District, stretching from the Coffs Coast to Wauchope, was expecting: 198 more nurses and midwives, 24 more doctors, 26 more allied health workers and 43 more hospital support workers.

"This means patients will have more nurses to look after them and nurses will have more colleagues to share the workload," Mr Singh said.

He said the Government's nurse workforce increase would be on top of the 34 new nurses welcomed to the region a fortnight ago.

Opposition leader Michael Daley.

State Opposition leader Michael Daley vowed that Labor would match the commitment of 5,000 more nurses if elected to government next month.

Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord today said the party would also be making further announcements in the coming weeks.

"We have been talking to the Nurses and Midwives Association of NSW for some time about critical nurse-to-patient ratios - the best measure for improved nursing care," Mr Secord said.

Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord. John Gass

"We will continue to have discussions with them and the Health Services Union of NSW about how we will deliver better on the ground health services for NSW.

"The Liberal and National government has a history of overpromising, being scant on detail and under delivering, particularly in health."