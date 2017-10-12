REVEALED: How does Coffs Harbour's tap water rank

TOP DROP: According to Coffs Harbour City Council, Coffs Harbour's water is 10 times better than the minimum standard set by the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.

TOP DROP: According to Coffs Harbour City Council, Coffs Harbour's water is 10 times better than the minimum standard set by the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines. Ablestock.com

HAVE you ever wondered how our tap water compares to other towns or cities?

Councillor Paul Amos asked this in a question on notice in the council business paper, believing people should know the quality of the water they drink.

Coffs Harbour City Council Group Leader Strategic Asset Management Glenn O'Grady said Coffs tap water "consistently gains 100% chemical and microbiological compliance”, giving it the highest ranking in water quality.

Mr O'Grady said the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines has a desired turbidity, or clarity, of less than five Nephelometric Turbidity Unit (a measure of turbidity), with less than one NTU for effective sterilisation.

He said water from the Karangi Water Treatment Plant consistently achieved turbidity levels of 0.1 NTU - 10 times better than the minimum standard.

Cr Paul Amos. Trevor Veale

Cr Amos also asked if the council would be able to maintain water quality and supply over prolonged dry spells.

Based on the calculation of 20ML a day, Coffs Harbour had usable storage at Karangi and Shannon Creek Dams for 1001 days or two years, nine months as of September 22 Mr O'Grady said.

Current consumption averages about 19ML a day.

Karangi Dam capacity is 89% full and Shannon Creek Dam is 97.2% full. If dam levels drop below 85%, water efficiency measures are actioned to extend storage service time, Mr O'Grady said.

Mr O'Grady said the Coffs Harbour Water Quality Management Plan would ensure water quality will be maintained at all times, no matter the levels of storage.

Cr Amos also questioned how Coffs sewerage capabilities stacked up but was assured by Mr O'Grady who said it had a "100% compliance ranking” for effluent quality.

Mr O'Grady said the council also ranked at the highest level for biosolid reuse and for lack of odour and service complaints recorded by the Department of Primary Industries - Water.

As Coffs Harbour grows, the council is working on a new Sewage Strategy to meet infrastructure requirements for the next 30 years.