REVEALED: How deadly stabbing unfolded in CBD park

James Alderton will be sentenced over a fatal stabbing.

James Alderton will be sentenced over a fatal stabbing.

AS A father and son lay critically injured and expressed their love for each other, their attacker fled.

Shortly afterwards, 18-year-old Zackary Larter was in emergency surgery and his father, Charles, passed away in hospital.

Both of them suffered stab wounds inflicted by James Paul Alderton during a violent brawl in Knox Park, Murwillumbah.

Alderton, now 24, remains in custody and awaits sentencing for manslaughter and other offences.

After Alderton's recent guilty pleas, further details about the June 6, 2017 incident can be revealed.

According to court documents, Alderton had been living with his mother and girlfriend in Murwillumbah for six months in the lead up to the deadly fight.

On June 5, he claimed to his girlfriend he'd been "jumped" by youths in nearby Knox Park.

"Someone just hit me over the back of the head with a scooter," he told her.

"I'm going to stab 'em."

The park, in the heart of the town, has just been largely refurbished by Tweed Shire Council, including a new children's playground.

The following day, the pair left home and walked to the park about 11am.

A number of people were present there and a man known as "Jeff" confronted Alderton about "staunching all the young kids in the park".

The pair argued and Alderton eventually ran from the park, telling the group: "I'll be back, I'm going to get a knife".

He stole a knife from the nearby Coles and threatened two youths on his way out.

When he returned to the park, Alderton became embroiled in a further dispute with the group.

A visibly pregnant woman yelled at Alderton about the knife, while Joshua Mead confronted him and they argued as the group grew to be about 20-strong.

Mead threw an object, believed to be a bottle, at Alderton's head but he ducked to avoid it.

A boy who had been filming parts of the furore picked up a wrench and threatened Alderton.

Alderton inflicted a minor cut upon Mead, but later stabbed him.

Someone told Alderton to drop the knife and a woman yelled at him, stressing there were families nearby.

"This is supposed to be a place for children," she yelled.

A man wielding a garden stake also clashed with Alderton as objects, including at least one glass bottle, were thrown at him.

After the group passed the skate park and Alderton began crossing Nullum St, six or seven people followed him.

He struck Zackary Larter with a wooden stake, Zackary struck him to the head with a skateboard.

He then stabbed Zackary and when confronted by his father, Charles Larter, the pair fought.

Charles struck Alderton twice with a stake, to no effect.

Alderton lunched, stabbing him multiple times before fleeing to his nearby home.

Charles and Zackary, both critically injured, lay beside each other on a footpath.

They told each other they loved each other and were both taken to hospital in critical conditions.

While his son was placed into an induced coma and underwent emergency surgery, Charles passed away that afternoon.

Alderton was arrested at his home shortly after the incident and claimed to have acted in self-defence.

He had also sustained some injuries, but declined medical treatment.

Alderton faced Lismore Local Court by video link on January 8 when his lawyer entered pleas of guilty to the manslaughter of Charles Larter, wounding Joshua Mead with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm to Zack Larter with intent.

A charge of larceny, will be taken into account at his sentencing, while the more serious charge of murder was withdrawn.

The matter will return to court on February 3.