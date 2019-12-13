REVEALED: Findings on council’s performance venue proposal

The findings of an independent investigation into a performing arts venue for Coffs will be open for submissions from December 18.

A NEW, fit-for-purpose performing arts centre in Coffs Harbour would cost between $50m to $60m and would ideally be located in the city centre, an independent investigation has found.

In 2017, Coffs Harbour City Council agreed to have an Issues and Options paper developed independently to seek clarity on the purpose, type and size of the proposed performing arts centre.

Hawkridge Entertainment Services, a specialist entertainment industry consultancy, consulted with around 30 organisations and individuals that hire venues across the Coffs Coast for performing arts activities.

These included schools and education institutions, community theatre groups, community music performance groups, eisteddfod groups, dance schools and more.

The interim findings have since found that as a growing regional city, there is a need for a theatre of approximately 600 to 1,000 seat capacity, while at the same time there is a need to retain the Jetty Memorial Theatre as a secondary theatre.

The findings also state there is an immediate need for approximately 15 per cent to 20 per cent of hirers for a venue with a larger stage to cater for dance and eisteddfod performances, an unquantified need for a venue suitable for small to medium sized touring productions, and a need to plan for a Performing Arts Centre in Coffs.

Hawkridge concluded the centre would take around six years and would cost between $50m-$60m in 2019 figures.

It would cost between $850,000 and $2,000,000 to operate per year but would provide "significant" economic, social and cultural benefits to the region.

The discussion paper suggests any performing arts centre should be located in the CBD, in accordance with the City Centre Masterplan adopted in 2013 and industry best practice which recommends the location of any new major performing arts space be in central location with easy access to restaurants and retail outlets.

The paper also concludes the availability and facilities at outdoor performing arts spaces in Coffs Harbour is currently "good", and extra resources such as available fencing would complement sites.

The full interim Issues and Options for Performing Arts Spaces report can be viewed, and submissions made on council's Have Your Say website from December 18 until February 28.

Public consultation will also be held during February.

A further report on the outcomes of the consultation is expected to be brought back to the council for consideration in May.