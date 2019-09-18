REVEALED: Fastest-growing schools on the Coffs Coast

See how your child's school compares with those locally or located in other postcodes.

THE Coffs Coast schools that are booming have been revealed.

An analysis of federal government data has revealed the Coffs Coast region schools where student numbers have risen the most in the past five years.

Between 2013 and 2018 enrolment at Orara Upper Public School has increased by 60.0 per cent, faster than any other school in the region.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority figures are the most up to date enrolment numbers that include all state and private schools nationally.



According to the latest public data that includes public and private schools, student numbers have grown from 20 to 32, the fastest growth in the region.

The second fastest growing school was Mullaway Public School, where the student body increased by 49.7 between 2013 and 2018. Enrolment numbers grew from 161 in 2013 to 241 in 2018.

Over those five years Coffs Harbour Learning Centre had the third biggest enrolment boom in the area 6 more students at the school in 2018 than in 2013 - a 42.9 per cent increase.

The growth rates are based on analysis of Federal Government data from 2013 to 2018. Lisa Musico

Schools with fastest growth between 2013 and 2018