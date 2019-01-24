Menu
The Speed Camera on Bangalow Road at Clunes, NSW. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star
REVEALED: Every fixed speed camera in north east NSW

Cathy Adams
24th Jan 2019 1:38 PM
DO YOU know where your local fixed speed and red light cameras are?

We rounded up the list of where they are in north east NSW.

FIXED SPEED CAMERA LOCATIONS

Lismore

  • Clunes, Bangalow Rd, between Flatley Drive and Johnston Rd - camera in warning mode

Ballina Shire

  • Wollongbar, Bruxner Highway, between Converys Lane and McLeans Ridges Rd
  • Wardell, Pacific Highway, between Riverside Drive and Carlisle St

Byron Shire

  • Ewingsdale, Hinterland Way, between St Helena Rd and Ewingsdale Rd
  • Ocean Shores, Pacific Highway, between Banana Rd and Rajah Rd

Tweed

  • Burringbar, Tweed Valley Way, between Blakeneys Road and Cooradilla Road.

Richmond Valley

  • New Italy, Pacific Highway, between New Italy Rd and Turners Rd
  • Woodburn, Pacific Highway, between Sussex St and Richmond St

New England

  • Ben Lomond, New England Highway, between Ross Rd and Ben Lomond Rd
  • Tenterfield, New England Highway, between Duncan St and George St
  • Quirindi, New England Highway, between Gaspard Rd and Lowestoft Rd

Grafton

  • Ulmarra, Pacific Highway, between River St and George St

Coffs

  • Hungry Head, Pacific Highway between Boundary Rd and Ballards Rd
  • North Macksville, Pacific Highway, between Florence Wilmont Drive and Watt Creek
  • North Macksville, Pacific Highway, between Bellview Drive and Ferry Street
  • Urunga, Pacific Highway, between Ranger and Hillside Drive - camera in warning mode
  • Valla Beach, Pacific Highway, between Valla Beach Rd and Oyster Creek

RED LIGHT CAMERAS

  • Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway and Bray Street
  • Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway and Combine Street

To date, 39 people have died in road fatalities this year. Of those, 21 were drivers, eight were passengers and four motorcyclists.

*Our region has no fixed speed cameras in school zones

