Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Reverend Alan Colyer is proud to present the de-amalgamation report and hopes the community will read it with an open mind.
Reverend Alan Colyer is proud to present the de-amalgamation report and hopes the community will read it with an open mind. Contributed
Politics

REVEALED: De-amalgamation report due for public release

marian faa
by
20th Dec 2018 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GROWING intensity behind the push for de-amalgamation have brought mixed opinions to the surface as residents outside Stanthorpe are forced to consider the potential split.

Mt Marshall woman Beth Crushka said she would vote in favour of de-amalgamation if the issue came to a plebiscite.

"They should have all stayed separate in the first place," she said.

"I think Warwick would have had to have suffered under de-amalgamation because the money from our ratepayers is going elsewhere."

But others disagreed, saying the two towns were better off together. "For what it will cost, I can't see the benefit," Des Stokell said.

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie said de-amalgamation would affect the entire Southern Downs region and called for the community to be kept in the loop.

"Throughout the year or so there has been a lot of emotional discussion. It is very important now that we are dealing in fact."

Her statement comes after controversy surrounding the release of the de-amalgamation business case commissioned by the Granite Belt Community Association.

"Mr Colyer visited myself and the deputy mayor and said the Minister (for local Government) had asked for the report not to be released."

The same point was made by Mr Colyer at a public meeting in Stanthorpe, but clarified the next day.

"I made a mistake, I meant to say the association had embargoed the report," Mr Colyer said.

The full report is available on the GBCA website at 9am tomorrow.

business case de-amalgamation granite belt community association report southern downs regional council stanthorpe warwick
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Alleged drug dealing racket exposed in northern NSW

    premium_icon Alleged drug dealing racket exposed in northern NSW

    News It's alleged a number of drug dealers have been travelling almost 200km to Coffs Harbour to purchase large amounts of ecstasy, cocaine and amphetamines.

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:15 PM
    Lifeguard's plea to beachgoers following tragic drownings

    Lifeguard's plea to beachgoers following tragic drownings

    Health Coffs lifeguard co-ordinator reflects on Moonee Beach drownings.

    Powerful nerve toxin linked to lake fish kill

    premium_icon Powerful nerve toxin linked to lake fish kill

    News Dangerous pesticide found in dead fish.

    Bypass changes outlined in correspondence

    premium_icon Bypass changes outlined in correspondence

    News Bypass changes have been detailed in correspondence.

    Local Partners