REVEALED: Coffs pubs make most 'violent' list

The Coffs Hotel and the Coast Hotel join a list of 15 NSW venues.

THE NSW Government's latest round up of the state's most violent venues has been released, and two pubs in Coffs Harbour copped some dishonourable mentions.

Liquor and Gaming NSW's list of 15 most 'violent' licensed venues, released a short time ago, included both the Coast Hotel and the Coffs Harbour Hotel.

In a 12-month period 12 incidents reported to police took place at each of the two Coffs Harbour hotels.

Sydney's Ivy nightclub topped the list with over 36 incidents taking place.

The latest list reveals a rise from just eight venues on the previous list, however Liquor & Gaming NSW Deputy Secretary Paul Newson said it's common for numbers of listed venues to fluctuate from round to round.

"Listed venues will be closely monitored but the results show the level of violent incidents remains on a longer-term downward trend.

"NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOSCAR) statistics show the Government's tough liquor law reforms and robust regulatory oversight targeting irresponsible venues and practices have delivered a 7.6% annual fall in alcohol-related non-domestic assaults across NSW over the past five years."

VIOLENT VENUES LIST ROUND 17

Released by Liquor and Gaming NSW today

(Incidents reported to police over the past 12-month period)

Level 1 venues

Ivy - Sydney 36 incidents

Level 2 venues - 14

Home Nightclub - Sydney 17 incidents

PJ's Irish Pub - Parramatta 16 incidents

Sydney Junction Hotel - Hamilton 16 incidents

The Sunken Monkey Hotel - Erina 16 incidents

The Eastern - Bondi Junction 14 incidents

The Grand Hotel - Wollongong - 14 incidents

Northies - Cronulla Hotel - 13 incidents

Pontoon Bar - Sydney - 13 incidents

Pyrmont Bridge Hotel - Sydney - 13 incidents

Coffs Harbour Hotel - 12 incidents

Hotel Orange - 12 incidents

Narellan Hotel - 12 incidents

Coast Hotel - 12 incidents

The Mill Hotel - Milperra - 12 incidents