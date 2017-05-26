22°
REVEALED: Coffs pubs make most 'violent' list

Jasmine Minhas
| 26th May 2017 11:30 AM Updated: 12:00 PM
The Coffs Hotel and the Coast Hotel join a list of 15 NSW venues.
The Coffs Hotel and the Coast Hotel join a list of 15 NSW venues. Tanya Easterby

THE NSW Government's latest round up of the state's most violent venues has been released, and two pubs in Coffs Harbour copped some dishonourable mentions.

Liquor and Gaming NSW's list of 15 most 'violent' licensed venues, released a short time ago, included both the Coast Hotel and the Coffs Harbour Hotel.

In a 12-month period 12 incidents reported to police took place at each of the two Coffs Harbour hotels.

Sydney's Ivy nightclub topped the list with over 36 incidents taking place.

The latest list reveals a rise from just eight venues on the previous list, however Liquor & Gaming NSW Deputy Secretary Paul Newson said it's common for numbers of listed venues to fluctuate from round to round.

"Listed venues will be closely monitored but the results show the level of violent incidents remains on a longer-term downward trend.

"NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOSCAR) statistics show the Government's tough liquor law reforms and robust regulatory oversight targeting irresponsible venues and practices have delivered a 7.6% annual fall in alcohol-related non-domestic assaults across NSW over the past five years."

VIOLENT VENUES LIST ROUND 17
Released by Liquor and Gaming NSW today
(Incidents reported to police over the past 12-month period)

Level 1 venues
Ivy - Sydney 36 incidents

Level 2 venues - 14
Home Nightclub  - Sydney 17 incidents
PJ's Irish Pub - Parramatta 16 incidents
Sydney Junction Hotel - Hamilton 16 incidents
The Sunken Monkey Hotel - Erina 16 incidents
The Eastern - Bondi Junction 14 incidents
The Grand Hotel - Wollongong - 14 incidents
Northies - Cronulla Hotel - 13 incidents
Pontoon Bar - Sydney - 13 incidents
Pyrmont Bridge Hotel - Sydney - 13 incidents
Coffs Harbour Hotel - 12 incidents
Hotel Orange - 12 incidents
Narellan Hotel - 12 incidents
Coast Hotel - 12 incidents
The Mill Hotel - Milperra - 12 incidents  

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast hotels liquor and gaming pubs violent pubs

REVEALED: Coffs pubs make most 'violent' list

