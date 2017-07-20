REVEALED: Coffs one of the worst areas for speeding

A total of 1,531 people were detected speeding in Coffs Harbour during the financial year.

COFFS Harbour has ranked 8th in a list of the worst 10 areas for speeding, according to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

End of financial year statistics show there were 249,814 people detected speeding in NSW during the financial year, an increase of 25,661 when compared to last financial year.

A total of 1,531 people were detected speeding in Coffs Harbour.

The suburb of Wilton was found to be the worst for speeding, with a total of 3,066 detected.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy of the state's Traffic & Highway Patrol Command said a recent spike in speeding offences should be of concern to all road users.

"Nearly 250,000 people were booked for speeding in the last financial year," he said.

"This figure shows our commitment in identifying and prosecuting speeding drivers. However, it also indicates that personal responsibility is lacking on the part of too many road users.

"Speeding is still the number one killer on our roads, contributing to about 40% of fatal crashes.

"All too often Police, Ambulance, Fire & Rescue, and the Volunteer Emergency Services get called to speed related crashes, and those officers are the ones that see first-hand the sad and tragic outcomes on our roads," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

The ten worst places throughout the state for speeding during the financial year were:

1. Wilton (3066)

2. Mittagong (2256)

3. Mascot (2125)

4. Nabiac (1730)

5. Waterfall (1646)

6. Lawson (1545)

7. Cateract (1544)

8. Coffs Harbour (1531)

9. Bilpin (1471)

10. Eastern Creek (1463)