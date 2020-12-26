REVEALED: Coffs’ huge return on bottle and can collections

Millions of glass bottles and aluminium cans have been deposited for recycling in Coffs over the last three years.

Millions of glass bottles and aluminium cans have been deposited for recycling in Coffs over the last three years.

Locals are continuing to cash in on the NSW Government's 10-cent return for bottles and cans, with Coffs residents having recycled nearly 70 million containers.

That's according to the latest Return and Earn report, which reveals just how much each Local Government Area has contributed to the scheme since it kicked off in 2017.

In the Coffs LGA, a total of 69,870,596 bottles and cans weighing a massive 5,841 tonnes has been recycled.

This includes 403 t of aluminium, 5,152 t of glass, 247 t of PET and 22 t of HDPE.

CEO of scheme co-ordinator Exchange for Chance, Danielle Smalley said there had been a community-wide shift in attitudes to waste since the scheme launched in December 2017.

Around 75 per cent of NSW residents have participated and two out of every three drink containers supplied in the state in the last 12 months have been recycled.

"NSW councils have been crucial to engaging local residents in container recycling at a community level," Ms Smalley said.

There are several return points in the Coffs LGA, including at Coffs Container Return on the Pacific Hwy, Home Co, Service NSW Coffs Harbour and Woolworths Woolgoolga.

Bellingen, which has recycled more than 491 t, also has a reverse vending machine at Connell Park.

A total of $460 million has now been refunded across the state.

The 10c refunds per container are given in the form of a retail voucher, as an electronic refund to a PayPal account, or can be donated to charity.

How much the Coffs Coast has recycled (volume and tonnes):

Aluminium: 30,591,185 - 403.4 t

Glass: 26,522,787 - 5,152.4 t

PET: 10,930,500 - 247.6 t

HDPE: 807,821 - 22.7 t

Liquid Paper Board: 997,411, 14.4 t

Steel: 15,424 - 0.7 t