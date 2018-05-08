REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

CONSTRUCTION on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass is set to start in 2020 once the environmental impact studies are completed and should be open to traffic three years later.

After a $971 million outlay was announced ahead of tonight's Federal Budget, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack this afternoon took to the floors of parliament to unveil the time-frame for the massive project.

"This has been a project called for by the community for decades and committed too by this Liberals Nationals government," Mr McCormack said.

"The Coffs bypass will reduce travel times, perhaps more importantly it will save lives.

"This project will create hundreds of jobs during construction on the North Coast.

"Construction will start in 2020 once the environmental aspects are taken care of and the engineering details are also looked at and we expect the project to be finished in 2023.

"The mayor of Coffs Harbour councillor Denise Knight said she was thrilled 'we've waited a long time for this, it shows what we can do when all levels of government work together' and that's exactly what's happening and I also praise the Nationals Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser for his passionate advocacy over many, many years

"The Coffs bypass is part of our broader Pacific Highway funding package, which is now up to $5.46 billion meaning there are hundreds of kilometres of upgraded highway from Sydney almost to Grafton."