REVEALED: Coffs Coast’s cutest dogs, as voted by readers

WE RECEIVED almost 100 nominations from proud dog parents in our search for the Coffs Coast's cutest dogs.

And now after days of voting, we reveal which pups Advocate readers thought were deserving of the title of cutest dogs for 2020.

Here they are in order of most votes, plus some honourable mentions.

WINNER: ARLO

Cavalier King Charles spaniel Arlo is the winner of the title of cutest dog on the Coffs Coast for 2020 after receiving 14 per cent of the votes. His owner, Amy Fertig, described Arlo as "the smoochiest cuddle monster ever."

"Mr Arlo, the smoochiest cuddle monster ever,” Amy Fertig said.

RUNNER-UP: CHLOE

Adorable 11-year-old Labrador, Chloe, received 11 per cent of the votes. Owner Sera Tolland captured Chloe just loving springtime in this shot.

Chloe loves spring, says owner Sera Tolland.

SECOND RUNNER UP: JT

Cheeky nine-month-old pup JT received 9 per cent of the votes. Owner Jackie Wood said JT stands for Just Trouble - "and the name fits."

9-month-old JT, fur baby to Jackie Wood, is second runner up.

DEXTER

Little farm dog Dexter's cheeky grin drew in 7 per cent of the votes. Owner Natasha Hubbard said Dexter loves helping out at the banana farm. "He loves being in the banana farm carrying around leaves and ripe bananas, he always wants to be by your side and loves trying to help," she said.

"You can catch him with this cheeky grin when we go fishing, camping, walkies and when his caught eating his mums shoes."

Dexter the little farm dog.

NAEKO

"Mischievous" little Naeko also received 7 per cent of the votes. "He's a cutie and melts our hearts everyday," owner Kurt Scheuermann said.

Little Naeko, pup to Kurt Scheuermann.

DOYLE

Little frenchie Doyle also received 7 per cent of the votes. Owner Cassie Coombes said Doyle loves to make sure his humans are always close by. "Some may call him a serial stalker," she joked.

Doyle, fur baby to Cassie Coombes.

TUCKER & PEACHES

Double trouble, Tucker and Peaches received 5 per cent of votes. Dog mum Michelle Roe said she couldn't choose a favourite. "Always up for an adventure but equally up to cuddles in bed," she said.

Tucker and Peaches, fur babies to Michelle Roe.

And now for some honourable mentions:

BAXTER

Little pup Baxter will soon be a new resident of the Coffs Coast. "I get to pick him up in just over a week, where he will make his home with me and my boys here in Coffs," owner Michael Sallustio said.

Little Baxter.

JASPER

Owner Donna Kerr said Jasper is her little protector. "He takes responsibility for security … always on high alert."

Jasper, fur baby to Donna Kerr. "He is the best because he is my protector.”

WAANYJI

Rescue dog Waanyji is the "best doggo" according to owner Renee Nuske. "What makes him the best is he's big enough to ride and big enough to spoon."

Waanyji, a rescue dog from ARCH.

See the full gallery with all the nominations below.