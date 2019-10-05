REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best restaurant as voted by you

WINNING FORMULA: Marcus Blackwell of Latitude 30 is on a winner with his restaurant.

WINNING FORMULA: Marcus Blackwell of Latitude 30 is on a winner with his restaurant. Sam Flanagan

WITH a plethora of fine restaurants around the region, the people of the Coffs Coast have come together and anointed the best.

Latitdue 30, positioned at the Jetty North Wall, has been satisfying customers for many years with its top quality service and seafood.

They've clearly made a great impression, as our premium online readers voted them the best in the area.

Current owners Marcus, Colleen and George Blackwell took over the restaurant in March 2011 when it was operating under a different name.

The family closed the doors on the business for a few months for a refurbishment and rebrand, a move which has paid major dividends.

When Latitude 30 opened in June of the same year, Coffs Harbour locals and tourists alike have kept coming back for more.

So what's their secret ingredient to success?

"Seafood, great produce and we try to keep it fresh with new ideas," George said.

"The fact we have such a good relationship with the Co-op and local boats, that's something that other people don't have. We've built up our relationship with the fishermen over the years and they have trust in our buying power.

"We try and source locally as much as we can but we only serve the best. So that might mean sometimes we bring up seafood from Tasmania or somewhere else. We've got good supply chains right up and down the coast."

Oysters are one of the big winners at Latitude 30. Sam Flanagan

Marcus said another pillar in the success of Latitude 30, which has brilliant views in a north-easterly direction over the ocean, was not just resting on the fact it was located well.

"That view has always been here, but before we took over the restaurant wasn't overly successful. So the view helps but the restaurant itself has to be good."

Aside from top shelf seafood, Latitude 30 also has a dedicated pastry chef and a selection of more than 100 wines.

"We try to keep our wine prices reasonable," George said.

"There's no point having really expensive wine on the shelf that nobody drinks, so we think we're pretty competitive in that area."

People can't get enough of Latitude 30's duck. Sam Flanagan

