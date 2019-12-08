REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's 19 best sporting clubs of 2019

TOP CLUBS: (Clockwise from top left) The Coffs Harbour Comets, Coffs Harbour Breakers, Coffs Harbour Suns, Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club, Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club and Boambee Football Club have all made the list.

THE past 12 months have been outstanding for sport on the Coffs Coast, so we thought we'd take a look at the clubs who have been the most successful throughout 2019.

19. C.ex Coffs Bowling Club - Bowls

With a raft of great tournaments throughout the year as well as keeping their weekly regulars happy, C.ex Coffs Bowling Club ticked all the boxes in 2019.

18. Sawtell Toormina Saints - Aussie rules

Despite the men's side suffering a premiership hangover, the club still had a quality year on the field with their women's and under-17s sides both making the AFL North Coast Grand Finals.

The Sawtell Toormina Saints women's team made the grand final this year. Sam Flanagan

17. Coffs Harbour Squash - Squash

Developing elite junior talent continues to be a strong point for squash in the region. They also successfully hosted a major international tournament in 2019.

16. Coffs Harbour Golf Club - Golf

Having recently held another top Festival of Golf, the Coffs Harbour venue also celebrated a year of staff and member achievements as well as hosting a raft of charity events.

15. Park Beach Bowls Club - Bowls

With young guns like Joseph Clarke firing and veterans of the green such as Mandi Monck still at the top of their game, life is good at Park Beach Bowls Club. The club also celebrated their 60th birthday this year and have new CEO Thane Duncan hungry to move the joint forward.

14. Westside Tennis Club - Tennis

Nurturing a plethora of top juniors along with hosting some great tournaments in 2019, things are on the up at Westside Tennis Club.

13. Sawtell Panthers - Rugby league

With their reserve grade side winning a long-awaited premiership, the Panthers were also well served by their strong junior base and a first grade team which went on a decent finals run themselves.

12. Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club - Surf life saving

Spearheaded by mastercoach Sean Golding, Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club are currently bringing through a golden generation of talent. They also shared a special moment with students from Goodooga Central School this year, teaching them how to swim.

Sean Golding helped Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club find success in 2019. FILE

11. Coffs Harbour Snappers - Rugby union

The Snappers had another great campaign in 2019, though it could have been even better. Their women's and reserve grade sides both lost their grand finals after the siren while first grade also fell as they attempted to defend their premiership.

10. Woolgoolga United - Football

Undoubtedly the fairytale of Coffs Coast sport in 2019, the Wolves went from lower league football just a few years ago to the C.ex Group Men's Premier League Grand Final. They were also the only side to beat the Boambee Bombers this season.

9. Coffs Harbour Suns - Basketball

The Suns have shone brightly over the last 12 months, highlighted by both their youth men's and women's teams making the Waratah League Grand Final. Their juniors also performed strongly and the club were able to get Australian basketball icon Michele Timms to town for a coaching clinic.

The Coffs Harbour Suns had success across multiple divisions this year. FILE

8. Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club - Surf life saving

With four teams competing at the Australian Titles, the Barracudas winning an emotion-charged Queensland Title and crews fighting it out in the Ocean Thunder Series, 2019 was a one to remember for the Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club.

7. Sawtell Cricket Club - Cricket

A true force on the North Coast cricket scene, it was no surprise Sawtell made the grand final of the inaugural Premier League season. They also took out the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association T20 Cup, second grade and fourth grade competitions. Led by skipper Richie Gallichan, they contributed healthily to the Coffs Coast Chargers' run to the SCG.

6. Coffs Harbour Racing Club - Horse racing

With CEO Tim Saladine leading the charge, it's been a great year for the Coffs Harbour Racing Club both on and off track. With record prize money on offer, a stellar Coffs Harbour Gold Cup Carnival and pinching the region's top race from Grafton, 2019 was one for the books.

THE BOSS: Jockey Glen Boss walks back to scale after winning this year's Coffs Harbour Gold Cup on Love Shack baby. Trevor Veale

5. Bonville Golf Resort - Golf

Hosted undoubtedly the best sporting event of 2019 in the Australian Ladies Classic, Bonville only fuelled it's brilliant reputation this year. It wasn't just the professionals who enjoyed the pristine course this year though, with locals and amateurs alike getting amongst it.

4. Coffs Harbour Comets - Rugby league

An out-and-out powerhouse of Group 2 rugby league, the highlight of the season for the Comets was their ladies league tag team winning the premiership after coming from fifth place. Their first grade and under-18 sides also made the grand final.

3. Coffs Harbour Breakers - Aussie rules

Have taken the mantle of being the superior club in the region back from their arch-rivals. The men achieved their season-long goal of winning the flag under coach David Velt, whilst the club's under-17s also won a premiership and the reserves made the decider.

2. Boambee Football Club - Football

The immovable object of North Coast Football, Boambee's men's and women's premier league teams were both standouts once again as they claimed titles. Along with the club producing plenty of junior representative players, the Bombers also made a deep run in the FFA Cup this year.

1. Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club - Surfing

It was hard to go past this group as the best sporting club on the Coffs Coast in 2019. Led by dedicated president Lee Winkler, the club won the Straddie Assault, Kirra Junior Teams Challenge and qualified for the Australian Boardriders Battle National Final. They've also had a stack of junior success, with Bonnie Hills, Carly Shanahan, Rosie Smart and Riley Schmidt all competing at the Australian Junior Titles.