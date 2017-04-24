REVEALED: Coffs Coast Anzac Day road closures

ANZAC DAY: There will be a number of road closures across the Coffs Coast as Anzac Day services take place.

COFFS Harbour City Council advised roads would be closed temporarily in Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Woolgoolga as Anzac Day ceremonies are held.

In Coffs Harbour, Park Ave, Gordon St and Vernon St will be closed between 8.30-10.30am.

While at Sawtell, First Ave, Second Ave and Fourth Ave will be closed from 10.30-11.45am.

At Woolgoolga, Beach St between Nightingale St and Short St will be closed between 10.40-11.15am.

Bellingen Shire Council announced Bowra St at Urunga would be closed between 6-7am and again at 11am-noon.

At Repton, Mylestom Dr will be closed between 5.30-6.30am.

At Bellingen, Hyde St and Oak St will temporarily close from 5-6.30am and 8.45-10am.

While at Dorrigo, Cudgery St and Hickory St will close at 5-6.30am and 11am-noon.