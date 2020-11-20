REVEALED: Change coming soon to Coramba Road crash zone

STEPS will be taken in an effort to reduce the number of crashes on a notorious stretch of road in Karangi with the length of the overtaking lane reduced.

Coffs Harbour City Council’s group leader for strategic asset management, Josh King, confirmed the initial works would be carried out “imminently” as calls grow for action to be taken to prevent tragedy.

The overtaking area is being reduced so that it doesn’t extend around the bend.

“As an interim safety measure we will be extending the barrier lines around the bend as it is thought people might be taking the opportunity to overtake on the bend.

“While we can’t be certain, it could be contributing to the situation.”

Council had already submitted a funding application under the National Black Spot Program for substantive works to correct the super-elevation of the bend and widen the shoulder.

Coffs Harbour City Council has confirmed there will be interim works to reduce the length of the overtaking lane on this stretch of Coramba Road. Photo: Tim Jarrett

The works are estimated to cost as much as $800,000 and Council expect to find out about their application at the announcement of the next round of funding sometime in 2021.

Mr King said there had been great support from NSW Police, Transport for NSW and State MP Gurmesh Singh and the “key bodies were aligned on the issue”.

While there is evidence to suggest there have been at least six crashes at the site which approaches the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Mr King said Council were only aware of four since September last year.

He urged members of the community to report recurring incidents such as those at Karangi to the Police and Council, so they could verify the frequency of events.

Following the latest crash which occurred a week ago, a Karangi resident whose property is next to the ditch in which most cars end up, became the second resident to speak out and call for something to be done before a tragedy occurred.

There have been at least six since September 2019 and on most occasions they end up in the ditch outside Tamara Haldon's property. Ms Haldon is calling for a change to the speed limit to prevent someone being killed. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Tamara Haldon said in addition to the risk posed for children who waited for the bus at the site, she didn’t want her young kids “seeing something they couldn’t unsee”.

However, Ms Haldon’s calls for a reduction in the 80km/h speed limit may not lead to her ideal outcome as Council confirmed it was not something they had looked into.

“Speed zones on NSW roads are prescribed and managed by Transport for NSW. Further, being a rural location, it would unlikely meet TfNSW requirements for speed reduction below 80km/hr,” Mr King said.