REVEALED: C.ex Group’s $44m CBD high-rise plan

The C.ex Group is planning to construct a $44-million high-rise in the heart of the Coffs Harbour CBD.

The City Boulevard and an adjoining building currently tenanted by Dollars and Sense would be demolished to make way for the 13-storey mixed-use residential building, aimed at accommodating for an ageing population.

The C.ex Group is the owner of City Boulevard, which has been described as being past its design life.

It is located opposite C.ex Coffs with frontages on both Vernon St and Harbour Dr.

It is hoped these major plans, recently revealed in a Development Application lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council, would contribute to the efforts being made to revitalise the CBD.

The CBD and its vacant shops have long been a point of contention for many locals.

The DA states the project would dovetail with others including Gowings’ approved high-rise hotel earmarked for Coffs Central, as well as council’s Cultural and Civic Space.

It also states the development would leverage off the Coffs Harbour bypass, which is slated for completion in five years -weather permitting.

“It is likely that this project will encourage further redevelopment in the City Centre in response to the expected district growth, Pacific Highway bypass and City Centre developer incentives for employment generation and residential projects,” the DA reads.

The high-rise would consist of seven retail tenancies on the ground floor, 154 parking spaces across three levels, and a total of 95 one, two and three bedroom apartments across multiple levels.

It would feature an ‘open to sky’ footpath available for public use, connecting Harbour Dr and Vernon St.

Artist's impression of C.ex Group's proposed highrise in the Coffs CBD. View from Harbour Dr.

The apartments would be aimed to accommodate for Coffs’ projected boom in the ageing population, with 20 of the units meeting the Silver standard for liveable housing design.

The building design is also described as sustainable, featuring balcony gardens and landscaped screening.

Due to the hefty price tag of $44,369,380, the development will need to be approved by the Northern Regional Planning Panel as opposed to council, as it is considered a regionally significant development.

It is estimated up to 150 construction jobs would be created during the build.

Artist's impression of C.ex Group's proposed highrise in the Coffs CBD. Entrance from Harbour Dr.

These plans come as John Gowing revealed to The Advocate that Gowings’ plans for a 92-room hotel above Coffs Central are in limbo as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic play out.

“We have to see how the economy pans out. It’s the biggest risk we have had to deal with in 100 years; keeping businesses running in this context,” Mr Gowing said.

The C.ex Group’s high-rise proposal joins a long list of residential buildings planned for Coffs Harbour.

At the jetty, Orlando Lane Apartments are currently under construction while just metres down the road, a development has been approved for a seven-storey apartment building, expected to begin construction later this year.

Artist's impression of C.ex Group's proposed highrise in the Coffs CBD. Entrance from Vernon St.

In the CBD, construction has begun on Mission Australia’s five-storey social housing block, which will feature 40 one-bedroom apartments on Duke St.

The Coffs Coast Advocate has contacted the C.ex Group for further details on its plans.