Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Will it be another tied vote leaving Mayor Denise Knight to consider using her casting vote?
Will it be another tied vote leaving Mayor Denise Knight to consider using her casting vote?
News

REVEALED: Builders shortlisted for Gordon St project

Janine Watson
9th Mar 2020 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

More heated debate is on the cards this week as Coffs Harbour City Councillors consider appointing an early building contract for the Cultural and Civic Space.

The last time it was on the agenda the debate was particularly bitter with constant outbursts from the public gallery.

There were even heated exchanges between Councillors and members of the public registered to address the February 13 meeting.

RELATED:

Bitter divide 'out of control' says prominent businessman

POINT OF NO RETURN: Contracts drawn up on $76.5m project

Mayor Denise Knight had to repeatedly warn Gai Anderson as she took to the microphone and alluded to ongoing breaches of conduct and conflicts of interest.

"I ask you to please tread carefully Ms Anderson…please do not make allegations…please, I am warning you let's get to the point I have not broken any rules," Cr Knight repeated.

The situation escalated when Councillor Michael Adendorff suggested Ann Leonard, who has been a vocal critic of the Cultural and Civic Space, should "spend more time in the library madam".

 

An artist’s impression of the Cultural and Civic Space which will include an art gallery, museum, library and Council offices and meeting rooms.
An artist’s impression of the Cultural and Civic Space which will include an art gallery, museum, library and Council offices and meeting rooms.

When it came to the vote Councillors were once again locked into the familiar four/four split on whether or not to proceed with awarding the contracts for three key roles: project manager, head design consultant and cost manager. With votes tied Mayor Denise Knight used her casting vote to progress the contracts.

Those arguing against progressing with tenders pointed to the fact the State Government is yet to approve Council's DA for the $76.5m Gordon Street project. Others argued it was very likely the DA would be approved by mid-year and that to delay could just lead to cost overruns.

 

Council’s public gallery has been full to overflowing when the matter has come up in the past. Photo Trevor Veale
Council’s public gallery has been full to overflowing when the matter has come up in the past. Photo Trevor Veale

The contract to be considered at this week's Council meeting is a for a builder to participate in design development from 30 per cent to 80 per cent documentation and, potentially, to undertake construction under a future 'design and construction' contract.

RELATED:

Freedom of information search reveals project was recommended for funding

'The rage is palpable': Cultural Centre back on the agenda

Known as Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) services will include:

- working collaboratively with the Principal's designer and other consultants to develop the design and detailed Design Documents.

- to fully interrogate the design for buildability, inconsistency, incompleteness or other issues.

- assessment and review of site documentation, reports and authority approvals.

- ensuring the construction works are sufficiently designed and documented to enable the principal to obtain fixed lump sum pricing for design completion and construction

- to develop a scope of works for the construction phase so as to encompass all of the relevant requirements for the work including access, approvals and submitting working drafts on a monthly basis.

The following two organisations submitted compliant tenders and will now be considered:

- Lipman Pty Ltd

- Watpac Construction Pty Limited.

More Stories

Show More
casting vote cbd coffs harbour cbd coffs harbour city council coffs harbour cultural and civic space cultural and civic space denise knight mayor denise knight
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs ironwoman claims State Championship glory

        premium_icon Coffs ironwoman claims State Championship glory

        Sport She has credited her success with a move back to the Coffs Harbour club.

        • 9th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Race tips for the Coffs Harbour track today

        premium_icon Race tips for the Coffs Harbour track today

        Sport Expert tips for today's seven race meeting in Coffs Harbour.

        IN COURT: 35 people face the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 35 people face the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing in Local Court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour...

        PHOTO GALLERIES: Magpies outgun the Army Thunder

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERIES: Magpies outgun the Army Thunder

        News Bellingen Dorrigo win back the Sgt. Matthew Locke Memorial Shield