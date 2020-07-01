REVEALED: Brothel transformed for new clients

Internal walls have been knocked down and it’s all systems go for the real estate business to open up by Christmas.

THE transformation of Spank brothel at 19 Orlando Street is well underway and soon its doors will open to a very different type of client.

For well over 20 years the site has operated as a brothel, but now walls have been demolished - poles removed - and it's on track to open as a real estate agency before the end of the year.

Nolan Partners purchased the building about six months ago and their development application to revamp the old brothel was approved by Coffs Harbour City Council in May.

"Internal walls were demolished a couple of weeks ago and builders are in there at the moment," Nolan Partners principal Melissa Nolan said.

With the whole Jetty precinct earmarked for a number of major developments Ms Nolan says it's the right time to move.

"It's a high traffic area with high visibility plus we will have more flexibility now owning our own premises."

Currently they're renting office space at the The Promenade back up on Harbour Drive.

And with free rein to really make it their own, they're going for a more homely feel.

"It will be a very different look for Coffs Harbour. It won't be a cold, commercial shopfront.

"We're going for a more approachable, Queenslander sort of look.

"It will be more relaxed like you're walking into a home or lounge rather than a cold commercial space."

With Spank moving out in January there's been plenty of time for customers to get the message - and the big sign out the front has certainly helped.

On track to open before Christmas.

"We've made it part of our marketing - it's a good talking point. There's no hiding the history of it but there will be no poles left in there or anything.

"Everyone has been very supportive and they say it's a great thing for the area and a lot of the neighbours are excited we'll be there rather than a brothel."

Spank relocated to 19 Hurley Drive (an existing brothel, previously known as Mermaids) in March but COVID-19 intervened before they had the chance to start operating again.

With restrictions easing further this week it was all systems go to open again over the weekend.