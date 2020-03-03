REVEALED: Best wedding venue on the Coffs Coast

Bonville Golf Resort has been voted as the number one wedding venue on the Coffs Coast. Photo: Contributed

WITH world class beaches and tropical rainforests, it’s no surprises the Coffs Coast is a popular destination for weddings.

On the hunt for the best wedding venue on the Coffs Coast, we asked our Facebook audience for nominations and were flooded with responses.

Out of the top nine venues nominated, number one has been revealed through an online poll.

As voted by you, Bonville Golf Resort is the Coffs Coasts number one wedding venue.

Feeling grateful for taking out first place, Bonville Golf Resort sales manager Steph Kesby said it’s a great achievement.

“It reflects how hard the team works across the property from our chefs to grounds keepersand it’s rewarding to know what we do together is being recognised by our brides and grooms,” Steph said.

The golf resorts offers a number of locations to be married and personalises each event.

Couples can choose from the tranquil rainforest setting for an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony, or the unique terrace lawn with the 18th fairway as the backdrop for pre dinner drinks or an outdoor wedding reception venue.

“We have a unique offering, we have a lot of experience and a tailored approach to weddings.

“We’ve got a variety of options for ceremony and reception so brides and grooms can choose what suits them best on the property.

“We only host one wedding a day so each one is a really personalised experience.

“Our chefs source local produce to create a menu that’s varied and catered to dietary requirements.”

River View Island came in second followed by Bellingen Valley Lodge.