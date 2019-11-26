REVEALED: Best vet on the Coffs Coast

CARING HANDS: Linda, Tenille, Erin and Rob from Moonee Beach Veterinary Surgery with dogs Philip and Olly. Trevor Veale

CARING for cats, dogs and bunnies to cattle, horses and even alpacas, the best vet clinic on the Coffs Coast as voted by our readers has been revealed.

We asked the public who was the best vet clinic on the Coffs Coast and from 10 nominated, Moonee Beach Veterinary Surgery has taken out first place in a poll.

Nominated for having a caring staff with a genuine love for animals, practice manager Linda Woodcock was surprised and privileged to have been voted number one on the Coffs Coast.

"Our motto - Where animals come first - we like to make a fuss of animals and genuinely care for them," Ms Woodcock said.

"We try to stay small enough and friendly to stay intimate with people as we grow so they don't feel like they become just a number," she said.

Moonee Beach Veterinary Surgery started in 2005 with vet Rob Mills and two nurses. The practice has since grown to include a team of two vets and four nurses.

"The most common feedback has been that they always find us friendly and easy to talk to. I think that's a big thing, we like to come around the counter to pat dogs."

For Ms Woodcock, who has been part of the team since 2006, her favourite part about the job is the team environment and Rob's philosophy of always putting animals first.

"The heart of him has always been to prioritise the animals first.

"I love seeing our team take the utmost care for the entirety of an animal's life."

Nominations from the public mentioned the care and respect the team at Moonee provided to animals and their humans.

"Rob genuinely cares about animals and the staff is very caring and informative," Maureen Van Vollenhoven wrote.

"Rob at Moonee Beach Vets, very caring and a true love for animals," commented Maree Geerin.

"Moonee Beach Veterinary, they are the best. I have taken all my animals there, they are just so loving and so caring.

"Beautiful people.

"My kelpie doesn't like them much (she doesn't like vets or going inside, she knows) but they love my kelpie and treat her with absolute kindness, love, gentle and respect which is what you want to see," Samii Lee said.