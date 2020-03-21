Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taylah Nicotera, Alexis Brennan, Samahdi Gosling, Imogen Taylor, Tayla Prior, Lily Sippel, Emma Sippel, Willow Gosling, Emma Prior, Destiny Smith, Eadyn Lory, Alysha Neal, Jamine Hamey and Hayley Shaw from Coffs City Physie.
Taylah Nicotera, Alexis Brennan, Samahdi Gosling, Imogen Taylor, Tayla Prior, Lily Sippel, Emma Sippel, Willow Gosling, Emma Prior, Destiny Smith, Eadyn Lory, Alysha Neal, Jamine Hamey and Hayley Shaw from Coffs City Physie.
News

REVEALED: Best dance school on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
21st Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coffs Coast is fortunate to have a diversity of dance schools in the region from ballroom dancing, jazz and physie.

On the hunt for the best dance school on the Coffs Coast, The Advocate asked readers for their nominations which were then organised into a poll.

The results are in and the number one dance school on the Coffs Coast as voted by premium subscribers, is Coffs City Physie.

The club was opened in January 2020 by Jodie Prior and Verena Nicotera and has established strong community support in a very short time.

“We wanted a club that was primarily focused on the kids and ladies having fun in a nurturing environment,” Verena said.

“Within four months of opening, Coffs City Physie the club has over 70 members. The support for our club has been amazing.

“We operate from the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds and have now opened our own studio in Woolgoolga which also offers weekly classes.”

Physie is a dance sport which fuses a number of dance styles such as jazz, ballet, hip hop, and contemporary dance.

Coming in second was Coffs Coast Physie followed by Carnivalé dance studio.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire funds for roads not preschool: angry residents

        premium_icon Fire funds for roads not preschool: angry residents

        News The Nana Glen community has once again expressed it loud and clear - bush fire relief funds should be used to upgrade road infrastructure.

        • 21st Mar 2020 9:30 AM
        Friends of crash victim charged with burnouts at wake

        premium_icon Friends of crash victim charged with burnouts at wake

        News Six individuals faced court in relation to charges of driving recklessly at high...

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        Politics The PM has announced new crowd restrictions

        Hoarders are putting strain on our sewer system: council

        premium_icon Hoarders are putting strain on our sewer system: council

        News Toilet paper hoarders are forcing some to turn to alternatives.