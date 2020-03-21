REVEALED: Best dance school on the Coffs Coast

THE Coffs Coast is fortunate to have a diversity of dance schools in the region from ballroom dancing, jazz and physie.

On the hunt for the best dance school on the Coffs Coast, The Advocate asked readers for their nominations which were then organised into a poll.

The results are in and the number one dance school on the Coffs Coast as voted by premium subscribers, is Coffs City Physie.

The club was opened in January 2020 by Jodie Prior and Verena Nicotera and has established strong community support in a very short time.

“We wanted a club that was primarily focused on the kids and ladies having fun in a nurturing environment,” Verena said.

“Within four months of opening, Coffs City Physie the club has over 70 members. The support for our club has been amazing.

“We operate from the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds and have now opened our own studio in Woolgoolga which also offers weekly classes.”

Physie is a dance sport which fuses a number of dance styles such as jazz, ballet, hip hop, and contemporary dance.

Coming in second was Coffs Coast Physie followed by Carnivalé dance studio.