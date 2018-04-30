Why Avicii gave away millions

Swedish DJ-producer Avicii donated millions of his own money to hunger relief causes, it’s been revealed after his death. Picture: AP

THE full extent of Avicii's generous nature has been revealed just a week after his death in Oman, with the DJ giving away millions to charities

Due to his chart-topping songs such as Wake Me Up and Hey Brother as well as being able to command fees upwards of $300,000 for a club gig, the Swedish DJ is believed to have amassed a fortune of around £60million (more than $109 million).

But the 28-year-old, real name Tim Bergling, gave millions away to charities to help hunger relief.

He gave away a million American dollars from his 27-date House for Hunger tour of the United States in 2012 to the charity Feeding America, the New York Post reports.

Avicii, died this month in Oman. Picture: KAB/RTN/MPI/Capital Pictures / MEGA

The following year he gave another million euros to the Swedish aid organization Radiohjälpen.

Avicii said in a 2013 interview: "I discovered when I started making money that I didn't really need it."

"When you have such an excess of money you don't need, the most sensible, most human and completely obvious thing is to give to people in need."

In 2015, he tackled the issues of human trafficking and gang violence when he directed the videos for his tracks For a Better Day and Pure Grinding.

"All the songs have a story I wanted to tell," Avicii said at the time.

Although he gained recognition for a string of singles he really became a global success with the song Levels in 2011 which sampled Etta James and hit platinum status in at least ten countries.

Avicii also worked with a host of big names outside of the EDM (electronic dance music) world, namely Coldplay, Robbie Williams, Rita Ora, Lenny Kravitz and Leona Lewis.

According to Forbes magazine, he earnt $19m from a worldwide arena tour in 2015.

Avicii accepts the award for favorite artist - electronic dance music at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, 2013. Picture: Supplied

The Swedish DJ quit touring in 2016 after life on the road seriously impacted his health.

Avicii's health problems began in January 2012, when he spent 11 days in hospital with acute pancreatitis, reportedly caused by heavy drinking.

"Drinking became routine for me, but it's impossible to keep up touring and drinking at the same time, because you are going to crash," he told the Evening Standard in 2014.

He also battled mental and physical health problems, in part caused by his heavy drinking, and friends expressed concern he was overdoing it.

Earlier this week, Tim's family released an open letter in which they hinted he had taken his own life.

In their letter published on Aftonbladet and translated from its original Swedish, they wrote: "Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions.

"An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

"When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission.