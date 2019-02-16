REVEALED: Australia's sh-ttest towns

BATTLING IT OUT: Coffs Harbour and 63 other towns are in the running to be named the 2019 Sh-t Town of Australia.

IT'S the honour no town or city from the land down under wants to claim, but unfortunately somewhere will have to.

Viral Facebook page Sh-t Towns of Australia have begun a 'Sh-t Town Showdown 2019' to determine once and for all where truly is the worst place in the country.

A total of 64 towns have been selected for the showdown which will work as a knockout tournament over the course of the year, with people being able to vote via Facebook on which place they think is the sh-tter town.

First round match-ups feature some intriguing local derbies; including Nimbin v Byron Bay, Shepparton v Bendigo, Gladstone v Bundaberg and Ipswich v Toowoomba.

"Each week we'll let you vote on one or two match-ups; the winner will face the indignity of progressing to the next round, while the loser will be mercifully released from the competition,” the Facebook post read.

"The last town standing will officially be crowned the 2019 Sh-t Town of the Year.”

The Sh-t Towns of Australia Facebook page shot to fame throughout 2018 through their brutally honest, tongue in cheek reviews of towns throughout the country.

The page now has more than 50,000 likes and their posts regularly garner thousands of comments and shares.