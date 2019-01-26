REVEALED: Australia Day Award winners from across the region

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Young Achiever of the Year Isabella Oates Herrera with Citizen of the Year Judy Bailey at the Coffs Harbour City Council Australia Day Awards on Saturday.

PASSIONATE, motivated, inspiring, selfless and dedicated.

These words aptly describe Coffs Harbour City Council's Citizen of the Year Judy Bailey and Young Achiever of the Year Isabella Oates Herrera.

The pair received their awards in front of a healthy crowd at the Jetty Foreshores during the official Australia Day ceremony on Saturday.

Mrs Bailey has been a hugely active member of St John's Anglican Church, takes part charity events and parish council activities, works at church's op shop and is a keen member of their outreach programme which provides emergency comfort bags and children's packs for patients at the Base Hospital.

The Coffs resident is also president of the Coffs Harbour Pacific City Lioness Club, which in 2018 raised funds for the Toormina High School Special Education Unit, the SES and the Special Children's Christmas Party.

Mrs Bailey is also a palliative care volunteer for cancer services and supports people both at hospital and in their own homes.

On top of all that Mrs Bailey is a team leader for the Anglicare Coffs Harbour/Sawtell/Woolgoolga Disaster Recovery Unit and a highly valued and enthusiastic member of the Coffs Harbour City Council sports and major events volunteer team.

"It's a massive acknowledgement for volunteering," Mrs Bailey said.

"I'm very pleased; very excited. I encourage more people to get involved and volunteer, if we all do a little we can make a huge difference.

"I want to acknowledge my co-workers and other volunteers who helped me achieve this, we do it all together."

As for Isabella, she has been recognised as the Young Achiever of the Year for an enviable record of service and involvement with her school and community.

Isabella is a captain of Woolgoolga High, along with being the winner of the Prefect Leadership Award, and has had a profound influence on her fellow students, being a role model as a mentor and a leader.

Her insight into the problems facing her fellow students has made her an excellent mediator and advisor to younger students and to her peers.

Isabella is also a valued member of her local netball team and has displayed a passionate commitment to good sportsmanship, fair play and team spirit.

Isabella's talent has seen her picked as a representative player for the Woolgoolga District Netball Association at the NSW Netball State Championships.

Residents from Coffs Harbour weren't the only ones to be recognised this weekend, with Bellingen Shire Council also announcing the winners of their Australia Day Awards, who are:

Citizen Of The Year - Michelle Stockton

Young Citizen Of The Year - Shanlee Duckett

Community Service Award - Alan Jarrett

Community Group Award Minnie Vinnies - Mt St John's Primary School

Community Event Award - NSW State Pony Club Sporting, Campdraft and Team Penning

Sportsperson Of The Year - Peter Allison

Junior Sportsperson Of The Year - Willow Neal

Bellingen Shire Creative Arts Award - Izabelle Hansen

